A dedicated mobile app for the Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2012 – compatible with iPhones and Android devices – is available now as a download from the Apple App Store or Android Market.

The app gives you general information and a local map, all the floor plans for the show, a complete list of exhibitors and their websites plus the ability to make your own personal list of rooms to visit, created by moving exhibitors into a To Do list.

Plus it works offline too, so no worries about being connected as long as you have downloaded the show information first.



To access this brand-new way of finding your way around the show, go to the Apple App Store (or Android Market) and download an app called "Guidebook".

BlackBerry and Windows Phone 7 users can access the guide here.

Once you have this loaded onto your smart phone chose "Download Guides", navigate to Sound & Vision - The Bristol Show and download the information.

Once this has loaded click on the show and you'll be on the home screen from where you can chose General Info, Floor Plans or Exhibitors.

This year the Bristol Sound & Vision Show app is sponsored by KEF.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook