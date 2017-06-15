The summer holidays are approaching, and trains and buses will soon be filled with uproar - a little peace and quiet will go a long way.

So you might want to look at some noise-cancelling headphones - B&O Play is offering its latest E4 noise-cancelling in-ear headphones as a solution.

Featuring active noise-cancellation to cancel out up to 15dB of low frequency sound, the E4s use the same tech as in the Beoplay's H9 wireless headphones.

B&O Play has improved the battery unit - it's sleeker and features a polymer surface to give it greater tactility and durability. The music control unit has also been redesigned, and now comes in anodized aluminium for a more expensive look and feel.

If you want to get your hands on these headphones, they're available from today. They are priced at £250.

