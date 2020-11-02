Best Buy early Black Friday sale: premium Sony soundbars with big discounts

Black Friday isn't far off, but already the deals are coming thick and fast. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars off these two excellent Sony soundbars in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale.

There's a $200 difference between the two soundbars. Both come with Dolby Atmos onboard for virtual surround sound, along with a wireless subwoofer for added bass. But the ZF9 benefits from added voice controls, so you can use voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Sony HT-ZF9 $899 $699 at Best Buy

This is the more expensive of Sony's two 3.1-channel soundbar systems. Dolby Atmos provides virtual surround sound, while there's Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 $599 $499 at Best Buy

The cheaper option has less of a discount, but $100 is still a great saving. With a wireless sub and Dolby Atmos on board, it still packs plenty of features for a low price.View Deal

They both sound pretty great, too. In our ZF9 review, we praised the soundbar's "impressive amount of weight", while the G700 earned plaudits for its modest price and "impressively cinematic performance".

