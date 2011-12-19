Latest figures from the BBC show that its iOS iPlayer app has been downloaded 1.1 million times in the week since it was updated to run on Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch, as well as the iPad.

Of those downloads, 500,000 were by completely new users who'd never used th app before, says Daniel Danker, the Corporation's general manager of programmes and on demand.

Danker adds that the application's new ability to stream TV shows and radio over 3G as well as wi-fi is also proving popular.

"Last week, 20% of all requests on iPhone were on 3G. That's amazing in such a short period of time. And yet when we look at the audience feedback, nobody has really reported streaming problems over 3G."

The growth of mobile and tablet iPlayer viewing has been sharp in 2011. In October, 16.5 million programmes were watched on these devices, up 129% year-on-year.

