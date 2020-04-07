B&O's Beovision Harmony 4K OLED TV now comes in two lovely wooden finishes

Want to cast your eyes on something beautiful? You're in luck: Bang & Olufsen has just announced two opulent new colourways for its luxury Beovision Harmony OLED TV: bronze tone aluminium with walnut wood panels, and brass tone aluminium with smoked oak wood panels.

Available in 65in and 77in sizes, Beovision Harmony is a great-looking piece of design whichever colourway you plump for. Previously it was available in oak or 'grey melange' fabric, but the two new chocolatey wooden hues truly are a feast for the eyes – albeit of course with a drain on your bank balance.

While the TV's metalwork is manufactured at B&O’s factory in Struer, Denmark, the wooden speaker front is made in collaboration with Bjerrum-Nielsen, a small Danish wood supplier who partnered with B&O more than 70 years ago to make its radio cabinets.

Lest we forget that this Bang & Olufsen TV is not only special for its luxury design but also its sound. When not in use, the TV's three-channel speaker system actually folds up to cover most of the TV, with the screen resting close to the floor. Switch the TV on, however, and the speakers fan out like a butterfly's wings as screen rises back to optimum height.

Beovision Harmony's two new colourways (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

To top it all off, the Beovision Harmony marries its speaker array (a one-inch tweeter, two 2.5in full-range drivers, a four-inch midrange/woofer and another pair of four-inch bass drivers, each powered by a dedicated amplifier) with LG’s celebrated OLED screens.

The two new colourways will be available from 15th April, retailing at an estimated starting price of £16,100. While we can't state conclusive prices or availability for the rest of the world, that pricing translates to around $19,895 and AU$ 32,090.

