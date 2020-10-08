Bang & Olufsen reintroduces the iconic Beogram 4000c turntable

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that the past was great. And to prove it, Bang & Olufsen has today unveiled the Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition, a revived version of the company's iconic 1970s record player.

Bang & Olufsen went to the trouble of tracking down 95 original Beogram 4000 Series turntables, and took them all back to its company headquarters in Struer, Denmark. Once home, B&O set about giving each one a full factory restoration – from belts to ball bearings.

“We have applied the same passion, precision, and care to this restoration as you would to any masterpiece,” says Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, head of B&O's Classics initiative . “Our goal is to reveal the essence of the original, while breathing new life into the product, allowing it to be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Of course, B&O's couldn't resist making a few little tweaks to the Jacob Jensen-designed deck. The refurbed turntable now sports an RIAA phono pre-amplifier, making it easy to connect the turntable to modern speakers using a phono or 3.5mm line-level connection.

(Image credit: B&O)

The deck's exterior has been polished up, too. The aluminium accents have been polished and anodised in a warmer 'champagne' tone, and there's a new hand-crafted solid oak frame. An improved dust lid protects the platter when not in use.

Lastly, B&O has treated the new 4000 Series' clever electronic tangential-tracking tonearm, which automatically moves to ensure it is properly aligned with the groove, to a new high-performance stylus.

The artfully upcycled Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition turntables (there are 95 to celebrate Bang & Olufsen's 95th year) will be on sale from 19th October priced at £9000 (€10000, $11000). Each one is individually numbered and supplied in a solid oak box, which will please your postman no end.

If you're keen to pair one with a set of restored speakers, Bang & Olufsen's Classics team says it plans to recreate several more iconic B&O designs that will "stand the test of time." Watch this space.

