The four are: AF120; AF140; AF160 and AF180. The 120 and 140 feature hybrid driver arrangements, while the 160 and 180 feature three and four balanced armature drivers respectively.

The hybrid model in the AF140, for example, is made up of two balanced armature drivers and one dynamic driver.

The range also benefits from a specially designed cable, which Audiofly has dubbed 'Audioflex'. It features Cordura fabric - found in extreme-climbing gear - and a heavy duty Y splitter. There's also a mouldable over ear sleeve before it meets the main housings.

L-R: AF120; AF140; AF160; AF180

All four pairs come with a selection of dome and tri-flange silicone tips in a range of sizes. Comply Premium Earphone tips are also bundled with the 'phones.

The complete Premium range will be available from Amazon in the next couple of months. Pricing is as follows: AF120 - £190; AF140 - £250; AF160 - £310; AF180 - £370.