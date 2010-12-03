Digital agency Crafted Media created the new site, which includes new product message boards and online booking for in-store demos.

Each of the 23 stores has its own blog where they can share knowledge with customers and list clearance items with photos and prices.

Ben Hockham, Audio T's online manager, says: "Browsing our products has become incredibly easy. Visitors to the site can find what they are looking for in seconds, and can check our stock, prices and request more information."

Customers can search for products by brand, category and keyword and also discover what's in stock at their local branch.

To find out more, take a look yourself at www.audiot.co.uk.

