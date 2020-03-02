AT&T TV service launches as a cord-cutting version of DirecTV

The AT&T TV online TV service has rolled out nationwide today following its introduction in some markets last year.

It essentially offers the same channels as DirecTV (bar NFL Sunday Ticket) but over the internet (via an Android TV box) as opposed to a satellite dish. The service is no doubt a response to AT&T's shrinking satellite business in an increasingly online world.

The Android box is free and boasts the usual fare of streaming apps – including Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV and the thousands of others on the Google Play Store – as well as 500 hours of cloud recording. There's Chromecast support of course, and the box also comes with a remote that integrates Google Assistant voice control. Additional boxes cost $120.

Prices for an AT&T TV contract start at $49.99/month, for the 'Entertainment' tier for the first 12 months within a two-year agreement, although if you want regional sports and premium movie access you'll want to check out the two more expensive tiers, 'Choice' and 'Xtra'. You can see each's full channel list here. Be warned, though, that after the first year, the monthly price goes up for the second year.

AT&T is also offering a combined TV and gigabit-internet subscription plan from $80 per month.

Naturally, live, on-demand and recorded TV can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, or web browser on the AT&T TV app.

