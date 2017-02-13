Apple has dropped the first trailer for Carpool Karaoke, the viral sensation that started life as a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Apple acquired the rights to produce it as a standalone show six months ago. It will be available to watch on Apple Music, the firm's music streaming service.

So what do we learn from the trailer? For starters, James Corden won't host every episode. While he is seen driving Will Smith, he's conspicuous by his absence in some shots. Instead, we have wrestler-turned-rapper John Cena with basketball player-turned-rapper Shaquille O'Neal, and John Legend with Alicia Keys.

The show also won't be confined to the car. Indeed, we see Shaq playing basketball and serving at a bakery, Will Smith gurning it up at a wedding and flying in a helicopter past the Hollywood sign.

What we don't learn is when the series will be available, as Apple hasn't given an airing date yet. But seeing as it chose the high-profile Grammys to air the trailer last night, it can't be far off.

Apple is increasingly investigating making its own original content. It wants to offer this through Apple Music in an attempt to differentiate it from market leader Spotify.

Also coming soon are a reality show following app developers called Planet of the Apps and a documentary about Cash Money records called Before Anythang.

