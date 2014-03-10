Apple has released iOS 7.1, bringing bug fixes, Apple CarPlay support and improvements to the fingerprint scanner and Siri voice control system.

iOS 7.1 is a free download and is available now, just head to Settings > General > Software Update on your Apple device.

The main update brings Apple CarPlay in to iOS 7, Apple's in-car technology which was launched at the Geneva Motor Show last week.

Also new are tweaks to Siri (holding down the home button allows you to be more precise in terms of when Siri is listening), the Camera, Calendar and overall look of the interface.

Apple also claims the Touch ID fingerprint recognition is improved, while '"an occasional Home screen crash bug has been fixed".

And if you're still running an older iPhone, you'll be pleased to hear iPhone 4 users should enjoy "improved responsiveness and performance".

iOS 7.1 is the first major software update to iOS 7 and is available in full on the iPhone 5S, 5C, 5 and 5th generation iPod Toucn, and on the iPhone 4S and 4 but without some features.

You can also update to iOS 7.1 on the iPad mini, iPad 2 and 3rd and 4th-gen iPad, though not all features are available on the older models.

by Joe Cox

