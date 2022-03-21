iPad deal: get up to $120 off the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro on Amazon

Apple's excellent 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is now on sale at Amazon for up to $120 off, depending on your preferred storage size. We at What Hi-Fi? loved the slightly larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), giving it five stars in our review and calling it "the best tablet there's ever been if portable cinema is your thing".

On Amazon, the 128GB iPad Pro is $50 off at $750; the 256GB iPad Pro is $50 off at $850; the 512GB iPad Pro is $100 off at $1000; and the 1TB iPad Pro is $120 off at $1379. Across the board, these are savings of five to nine per cent, which may sound small but adds up quickly with expensive devices like iPads.

iPad Pro (2021): $800 $750 at Amazon (save $50)

Now at just $750 the iPad Pro offers some of the best picture quality out there, excellent audio performance, and the enormous power of Apple's M1 chip. Bargain.

iPads are routinely well-built, powerful, and expensive devices, and the iPad Pro (2021) doesn't shake this basic formula, but now you can get one of the best tablets ever made for just $750.

The iPad Pro (2021) has one of the best tablet displays out there, rivaling that of top-end TVs, and the speakers on the iPad Pro produce true stereo sound alongside virtualized surround sound, making the listening experience similarly excellent.

In terms of hardware, the iPad Pro (2021) bundles in Apple's M1 chip, the likes of which we've seen in new Macs from Apple in recent years, which Apple says is a shocking 50 per cent faster in CPU performance and 40 per cent faster in GPU performance than the last generation.

Everything about the iPad Pro (2021) is designed to impress. Apple's Pro line of iPads takes Apple's already high bar for quality and raises it to a truly enthusiast-grade level. If you want the best of the best when it comes to tablets, the iPad Pro is an excellent choice, and at $750, it's a great deal.

We loved the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) at What Hi-Fi?, but our main concern was its price. With this Amazon sale, if you're in the market for a tablet, consider picking it up for an amazing tablet that doesn't break the bank.

