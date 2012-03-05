Apple has passed 25 billion app downloads on the iTunes App Store. The company announced the milestone over the weekend, along with a host of other impressive app-related figures.

Apple's App Store went live in July 2008 and now has more than 550,000 apps, with hundreds added every day.

The 25 billion landmark has been hit in less than four years, with it now reported that around 48 million iOS apps are downloaded every day.

The 25 billionth app download was made by Chunli Fu, of Qingdao, China, who downloaded Disney's game, Where's My Water?. He received a $10,000 iTunes gift card for his troubles, courtesy of Apple.

Apple claims "the app revolution has added more than 210,000 iOS jobs to the economy since the introduction of the iPhone in 2007", with more than 248,000 registered iOS app developers in the US alone.

An impressive $4 billion in royalties has been paid to iOS app developers since the store's inception.

Apple also published all-time Top 25 lists of free and paid-for apps. The Facebook app leads the way on the free list, followed by Skype and eBay, and further down two of our favourites, Shazam and Movies by Flixster.

The paid-for apps list is dominated by games and indeed Angry Birds, though it's good to see the excellent TuneIn Radio Pro app in at number 7. Head to the App Store on iTunes for the full list.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook