The company has drawn on 30 years' experience working in digital audio technology to produce the Groove, which aims to offer "a music listening experience of unparalleled quality".

Groove houses a Constant Current Drive output that can handle the "wide impedance variations" of modern headphones, with the output stage's voltage dynamically "molded" to these variations.

Meanwhile, a Quad Sum DAC design uses four digital-to-analogue converters per channel in order to "achieve the highest dynamic range and lowest distortion" compared to rival products.

Groove supports high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz and has a USB 2.0 connection to your computer, with the device packing a maximum output level of 225mW into 30 ohms.

In terms of its exterior, the Groove is built from aluminium and measures 95 x 30 x 16mm. It is due to go on sale this spring, although pricing for the device has yet to be confirmed by Apogee.

