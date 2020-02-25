Amazon's excellent Fire TV Cube streamer is now $30 off

There's a generous $30 saving to be had on Amazon's excellent Fire TV Cube right now.

The streaming device, which we heralded the smartest streamer you can buy in our five-star review, is now $89.99, down from its usual price of $119.99.

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favorite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube earned a stellar five-star review. It boasts all the major streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and the brilliant Apple TV app. And all of these are delivered in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10+ is also supported).

It also takes care of your musical needs, with Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music coming as standard.

On top of that, the Fire TV Cube has the full capabilities of an Echo speaker, so it can be used to check the weather, add items to your shopping list, order things from Amazon, set timers, play specific music tracks and check random facts from the internet, all with the power of your voice. Add in the aforementioned ability to control the other kit in your system, which it does impressively well, and you've got the smartest video streamer you can buy.

