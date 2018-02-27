Fire TV users who own an Amazon Echo speaker will no longer have to rely on their remote, with voice control now available on all generations of the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.

By pairing a Fire TV with an Echo device, you can ask Alexa to search by title, actor or genre, control video playback (such as pause and fast forward), launch apps (including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix) and access specific content. This means the Fire TV can be operated hands-free, without requiring the remote.

Ask Alexa a question that includes the words 'Fire TV' and your Echo will automatically pair with the Fire TV. Those with multiple Echos can use the Alexa app to manually pair with their preferred speaker.

