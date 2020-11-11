Amazon Black Friday deal sees AirPods Pro drop to $194 – the lowest we've seen

Amazon is currently selling the Apple AirPods Pro for only $194 as one of its early Black Friday deals.

While we've seen the AirPods Pro drop to around $199 recently, this is the lowest price we've ever seen them. What's more, delivery is free, too.

Normally $249, the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds offer excellent noise-cancelling technology, decent sound, Apple's flagship H1 chip and a comfy fit. With $55 off, they're a real steal.

Amazon hasn't said how long the 22 per cent price drop will last, so if you had your eye on the AirPods Pro we wouldn't hang around to grab a pair.

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

The 2019-released AirPods Pro feature Apple's tastiest tech in the realm of true wireless headphones: voice control (via Siri) and effective active noise-cancellation, complete with a most welcome Transparency mode for briefly letting noise from the outside world in.

Battery life is 24 hours – five hours for the earphones, plus another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard Apple AirPods (2019), but the AirPods Pro could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

Their user experience, unprecedented levels of comfort and choice of three ear tip sizes make them a strong contender in the true wireless category.

Apple is rumoured to be releasing the AirPods Pro 2 in 2021, but for now, deal hunters can pick up the AiPods Pro at $55 off thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale. A top discount.

