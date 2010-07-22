On sale for £395 from August 26th, the ADL GT40 is aimed at audio enthusiasts with growing music collections on their computers.

It's a high-performance 24-bit/96kHz DAC with a "low-latency" USB 2.0 audio driver that plays and records at 96kHz. It includes a built-in MM/MC phono preamp for recording records to hard disk via the USB output.

The GT40 also features left and right analogue outputs, plus switchable line or phono inputs, and is wired internally with Furutech's GT2 USB cable.

It will be distributed in the UK by Sound Fowndations.

