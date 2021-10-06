AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get new Find My features in latest firmware update

Apple has rolled out a new firmware update that enables users to track the precise location of their AirPods Max and AirPods Pro, using the company's latest "Find My" features.

AirPods users could already view the location where their headphones were last paired with their iPhone, and trigger an (annoying) noise should they end up down the back of a sofa.

Now, users can get notifications when they leave their pricey products in a coffee shop – and view their exact location. There's also Lost Mode, which lets millions of other iPhone, iPads and iMacs with Bluetooth help locate your missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max if they are within Bluetooth range of another Apple device.

Lost Mode also lets you leave a message and contact number, should another iPhone user pair their phone with your misplaced AirPods Pro or Max. The idea being to provide your contact details and perhaps even a small reward for their return.

The tech giant first teased the features back in June at its WWDC event. Better "Find My" features were expected to appear in iOS 15, but the company has now made good on its promise.

You can download the 4A400 version of the firmware now, but the new "Find My" features are only compatible with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

