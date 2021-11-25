Black Friday AirPods deal: new AirPods 3 get their first price cut

Apple deals don't come along too often, and especially not on devices that have only been out for a month. Which makes this Black Friday deal on the AirPods 3 all the more special.

Apple's latest AirPods – which only launched at the end of October – are now reduced by $24 at Walmart, bringing them down to $155. Win.

Best Black Friday Apple AirPods 3 deal

$179 Apple AirPods 3 $179 $155 at Walmart (save $24)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro. How? With shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. But for noise cancellation, you'll need to step up to the Pro model.

The latest AirPods bring Apple's wireless earbuds a step closer to the AirPods Pro. That's thanks to redesigned, shorter stems and support for spatial audio. This uses dynamic head tracking to place the sound in relation to your head – turn to the left, and the audio will adjust, so it sounds like the dialogue you're listening to is coming from the direction of the TV screen, even though you'e wearing headphones. Clever, right?

The sound has also been given a polish. It now has slightly more weight, with a bolder bass and smoothed out top end sandwiching a lush midrange. That bottom end is more shapely and precise too, giving basslines a sharper kick and helping to will them along.

Songs sound slightly cleaner and clearer, too. Everything in the presentation is that bit more present and organised, and Apple has been sure to make headway in terms of insight too. It’s evolution over revolution, but there's nothing wrong with that.

So, improved sound, innovative Apple-centric features, and a Pro-inspired redesign. And all at a new low price. Grab this deal while it lasts.

