Adidas gives Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds some sneaker chic

If you're looking for some wireless earbuds with – ahem – sole, check out these Adidas-branded Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. These limited edition buds, which go by the official name Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack, are designed to resemble a pair of the iconic Adidas Stan Smith trainers – complete with Adidas logo and three stripes motif, natch.

Their packaging resembles a mini sneaker box, and the charging case is designed to look like an Adidas snapback cap. While the earbuds themselves don't feature any Adidas branding, the entire kit and caboodle is decked out in the green-and-white Stan Smith colourway.

They also come with a coupon that entitles the owner to a pair of Stan Smith trainers. Swish.

This collaboration really is the gift that keeps giving for Adidas fans who own a Samsung Galaxy, too. Pair the buds with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone like the Galaxy S21, and you'll unlock an Adidas Originals theme on your phone, including a custom lock screen, icons, call screen, and messages screen.

The bundle is environmentally friendly. The snapback case is made using recycled plastic, while the Galaxy Buds Pro use 20 per cent environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM) to reduce waste.

The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack is exclusive to South Korea, where it goes on sale tomorrow. A Samsung spokesperson said more collaborations with other brands would happen in future. Reebok Pump Galaxy Buds Live, anyone?

