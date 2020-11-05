Act fast! AirPods are now just $99 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

It's deals time again at Amazon, and this one can't go ignored. The retail giant has discounted Apple's AirPods to just $99 – that's $60 off the RRP and quite frankly the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Looking for new wireless earbuds? You know what to do...

Apple AirPods (2019) $159 $99 at Amazon

Apple's second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case are $60 off at Amazon. That represents a massive 38 percent off the usual retail price. Huge.View Deal

It's not often we see Apple products discounted, especially with over a third off. So this deal comes as quite a treat.

The second-gen AirPods launched last year. They're not as advanced as the AirPods Pro, which add noise-cancelling to the mix, but they are a significant upgrade on the first-gen AirPods. They go louder, for a start, and the audio quality is much improved – they're subtler and more sophisticated then their predecessors, with more delicate low-level dynamic shifts. Theirs is a natural, neutral sonic balance, with no artificial bass boosting or treble enhancement. You feel as though you’re listening to music with little to no manipulation, which is something we appreciate hugely.

They're also technically excellent, with a flawless wireless connection and intuitive controls. Battery life is very healthy, too, squeezing five hours out of the earbuds and an extra 19 from the carry case, giving you a total run time of 24 hours.

