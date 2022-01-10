A new iPhone SE will land in spring 2022, noted analyst claims

The iPhone 13 is only four months old, but Apple is already poised to announce a new iPhone, rumours say. The firm will announce its next wallet-friendly iPhone SE at its annual event in the spring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple's spring event will take the form of a virtual presentation, as it has for the last two years. It is "likely" to take place in March or April, which squares with another recent rumour.

Gurman says the iPhone SE 3 will retain the design of the iPhone 8, but pack 5G for ultrafast connectivity. It will also have a new processor – new for the SE, that is, but most likely an old chip from a previous iPhone.

It could also offer more memory and improved cameras, though it might not in order to keep the cost down.

Apple last updated the iPhone SE in 2020, four years after the original model launched. So waiting two years for an updated model wouldn't be unheard of.

The iPhone SE (2020) sells for £389 ($399, AU$679), which is significantly cheaper than the iPhone 13. But then it does have plenty of compromises, including thicker bezels and a smaller screen thanks to the inclusion of a Home button. Would keeping that be a mistake? Or would the lower price justify its inclusion? Only time will tell...

