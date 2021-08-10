2020 iPad deal: save up to $300 on Apple iPad Pro at Best Buy

It's rare to see the Apple iPad Pro on sale, but you can score a sweet discount at Best Buy today. The retailer has just slashed up to $300 off the 2020 iPad Pro. Nice.

The mighty 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) with 128GB of storage is reduced from $1000 to $700, saving you $300. There's also $150 off the hugely popular 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen) with 256GB storage, which drops from $900 to $750.

The 2020 iPad Pro is crammed full of some of Apple's best technology, including an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 4K support and a new ultra-wide camera. Tempted? These iPad deals will only be around while stocks last, so don't delay.

iPad Pro (2nd Gen) 11-inch $900 iPad Pro (2nd Gen) 11-inch $900 $750 at Best Buy (save $150)

This 2020 iPad Pro boasts Apple's fast A12Z Bionic processor, so it's ideal for creative types, gaming and video streaming. The 256GB version with wi-fi is arguably the sweet spot in the range. Now heavily discounted. View Deal

iPad Pro (4th Gen) 12.9-inch $1000 iPad Pro (4th Gen) 12.9-inch $1000 $700 at Best Buy (save $300)

The 2020 iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display and 128GB storage is reduced to clear at Best Buy. It boasts a 10MP ultra-wide camera, support for Apple Pencil and A12Z Bionic chip for powering graphics-intensive apps. View Deal

You don't typically stumble across any significant Apple deals, especially on new products as popular as the 2020 iPad Pro.

Though we've not reviewed these particular models, we can tell you that they feature some of Apple's most advanced technologies, including Face ID and a USB-C connector for fast charging.

The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display is pretty special, too. It features 120Hz Pro Motion technology and support for 4K at up to 60 fps.

To the rear, there's an ultra-wide camera that gives the iPad extra appeal for keen photographers. As for sound, Apple devices generally serve up decent audio and this iPad should be no exception. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro boast four built-in speakers.

If you're after a blazingly-fast, premium tablet packed with smart technology, but don't want to pay full price, head over to Best Buy now to grab $300 off the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro, or $150 off its smaller sibling.

