LG has enjoyed a resurgence in fortunes in our pages over the past year.



Previously, the company had been something of a bit-part player, settling for turning out some rather natty, great-value home cinema in a box systems.

Now, though, its TVs are in more serious contender territory from the off.



Elegant LG is easy on the eye

Once again, the company has given much attention to style and design with the LH7000.



We've seen models from this distinct series before – at 32in and 40in – and while reviews in individual categories have been mixed, the slender frames with elegant scarlet trim have been consistent.



The LH7000 is comprehensively specified, too. Not content with the usual 1080p Full HD resolution, LG throws in three HDMI inputs (all grouped together square on the back panel), a USB input, DivX support and 100Hz motion capability.



This TV also has the ‘Energy Saving Recommended' stamp of approval.



Intuitive menus and a contoured, solid remote only add to the package and leave us with the impression of a TV that's been built with plenty of thought about the end user.



A cloud on the horizon

Alas, within seconds, a cloud appears on the sunny horizon. It's an uneven backlight, with our review sample having a cloud in one corner visible in dark scenes. So, not for the first time, we have to suggest you urge some caution when looking into this particular model.



And that's a shame, for there's much to like otherwise. With broadcast TV, colours are forthright and punchy, with a clean picture let down only by a hint of softness to edges.



It's a decent-sounding set, too. Voices come across as loud and clear and sounds remain organised, even when the on-screen action gets hectic.

Switch to video and it's more of the same. The LG can't match the best when asked to deliver dimly lit scenes with deep blacks, but bright offerings such as the Blu-ray of Ice Age 3 see the LH7000 present bold colours and good insight.



The best offer just a touch more refinement alongside sharper pictures when the lights are down, but the LG is a well-specified and capable set, that is partner-persuadingly stylish to boot.

