LG 37LE5900 review

Highly capable TV with bags of features including DLNA, NetCast and a Freeview HD tuner Tested at £800.00

Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Stylish and a top performer but it falls short of the very best

For

  • Bags of features, with DLNA and NetCast
  • Freeview HD
  • good sound
  • stylish design

Against

  • Struggles with the deepest black levels
  • colours could be better

Here's a set that looks to marry stylish design with myriad features and, of course, high performance – a task that LG has plenty of recent form for pulling off.

We have already looked at LG's 32LE7900 screen and now it's the turn of the '5900, albeit in a larger, 37in size.

The key difference is the lack of Infinia, ‘seamless one-layer design' here, so if you insist on that svelte look – and want Bluetooth – you might want to splash a few extra quid on the '7900. Everyone else, read on…

DLNA capability, plus net gains
As with other well-equipped sets, there's a real focus on the internet-enabled functions. This means it's DLNA-capable, so can connect to and stream from devices such as PCs and NAS drives, giving you instant access to your music and movies.

If that's not enough, LG's NetCast feature allows you access to YouTube and photo-sharing sites.

This edge-LED set also offers a Freeview HD tuner, 100Hz Tru Motion processing and a USB input for music and images. Naturally it's a full HD resolution screen and has the usual array of video and audio inputs including four HDMI connections.

It certainly looks the part, measuring just 4cms deep (ignoring the stand) and with a glossy black-and-red finish. Hey, it may not be Infinia but it looks pretty smart to us.

Plenty to admire with Blu-ray
Start at the top with the best-quality Blu-ray content and the LG certainly delivers plenty to admire.

The Terminator Blu-ray has a velvety sheen thanks to a clean picture and ultra-smooth motion. The dingiest scenes see the LG struggling to produce rock-solid black levels that boast the necessary insight, but we like what we see.

It's more of the same with DVD reproduction, the LG proving to have a good scaler, but play something with a vivid, dynamic colour palette – oh go on then, we'll put on Avatar – and the LG doesn't quite have the punch.

It's easy to watch, but a little more life would be welcome. We're happy to report this is one of the better-sounding sets around, with clear, dynamic dialogue, especially with Dolby Digital surround sound from the HD channels.

This is highly capable TV but one that nevertheless falls short of the full complement of stars.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesLE5900
Product NameLG 37LE5900
Product Model37LE5900
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number37LE5900

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand27 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate15.60 kg
Width with Stand90.5 cm
Weight Approximate12.80 kg
Height with Stand63 cm
Width90.5 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth4 cm
Height56.8 cm
Dimensions56.8 cm (H): 90.5 cm (W): 4 cm (D)

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W

Technical Information

Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size94 cm (37")

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080