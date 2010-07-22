Here's a set that looks to marry stylish design with myriad features and, of course, high performance – a task that LG has plenty of recent form for pulling off.
We have already looked at LG's 32LE7900 screen and now it's the turn of the '5900, albeit in a larger, 37in size.
The key difference is the lack of Infinia, ‘seamless one-layer design' here, so if you insist on that svelte look – and want Bluetooth – you might want to splash a few extra quid on the '7900. Everyone else, read on…
DLNA capability, plus net gains
As with other well-equipped sets, there's a real focus on the internet-enabled functions. This means it's DLNA-capable, so can connect to and stream from devices such as PCs and NAS drives, giving you instant access to your music and movies.
If that's not enough, LG's NetCast feature allows you access to YouTube and photo-sharing sites.
This edge-LED set also offers a Freeview HD tuner, 100Hz Tru Motion processing and a USB input for music and images. Naturally it's a full HD resolution screen and has the usual array of video and audio inputs including four HDMI connections.
It certainly looks the part, measuring just 4cms deep (ignoring the stand) and with a glossy black-and-red finish. Hey, it may not be Infinia but it looks pretty smart to us.
Plenty to admire with Blu-ray
Start at the top with the best-quality Blu-ray content and the LG certainly delivers plenty to admire.
The Terminator Blu-ray has a velvety sheen thanks to a clean picture and ultra-smooth motion. The dingiest scenes see the LG struggling to produce rock-solid black levels that boast the necessary insight, but we like what we see.
It's more of the same with DVD reproduction, the LG proving to have a good scaler, but play something with a vivid, dynamic colour palette – oh go on then, we'll put on Avatar – and the LG doesn't quite have the punch.
It's easy to watch, but a little more life would be welcome. We're happy to report this is one of the better-sounding sets around, with clear, dynamic dialogue, especially with Dolby Digital surround sound from the HD channels.
This is highly capable TV but one that nevertheless falls short of the full complement of stars.
LG 37LE5900 review
Highly capable TV with bags of features including DLNA, NetCast and a Freeview HD tuner Tested at £800.00
Our Verdict
Stylish and a top performer but it falls short of the very best
For
- Bags of features, with DLNA and NetCast
- Freeview HD
- good sound
- stylish design
Against
- Struggles with the deepest black levels
- colours could be better
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Product Series
|LE5900
|Product Name
|LG 37LE5900
|Product Model
|37LE5900
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.lge.co.uk
|Brand Name
|LG
|Product Type
|LED-LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|LG Electronics
|Manufacturer Part Number
|37LE5900
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|27 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|15.60 kg
|Width with Stand
|90.5 cm
|Weight Approximate
|12.80 kg
|Height with Stand
|63 cm
|Width
|90.5 cm
|VESA Mount Standard
|200 x 200
|Depth
|4 cm
|Height
|56.8 cm
|Dimensions
|56.8 cm (H): 90.5 cm (W): 4 cm (D)
Network and Communication
|Ethernet
|Yes
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
Technical Information
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Backlight Technology
|Edge LED
|Internet Access
|Yes
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|178°
|Electronic Program Guide
|Yes
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|178°
|Screen Size
|94 cm (37")
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz
Miscellaneous
|DLNA Certified
|Yes
Energy and Performance
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080