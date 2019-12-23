iPhone 12: release date, leaks and latest news

It's never too early to get excited about the next iPhone launch. Indeed, there are already plenty of questions around the next new iPhone, which will almost certainly be the iPhone 12.

Will the iPhone 12 be 5G? Will it have a 3D laser camera? Will it be totally wireless? And will it cost more than a house? All valid questions. So let's take a closer look at what we can expect to see from the iPhone 12.

Whereas as the current iPhone - the iPhone 11 – was more a case of 'evolution' rather than 'revolution', the iPhone 12 is said to feature an all-new design and a whole host of ground-breaking tech.

Thus far, Apple has, of course, been tight-lipped about the iPhone 12, so you won't find any official images or specs. But we've delved into all the latest iPhone 12 rumours, leaks and news, sorted the trustworthy rumours from the outlandish ones, in order to help you build up a picture of the 2020 iPhone...

The iPhone 12 will almost certainly be unveiled in September 2020, in line with past iPhone launches.

In 2019, for example, the iPhone 11 became available for pre-order on Friday 13th September, with shipments and in-store availability starting Friday 20th September.

We can't can't be certain, but Apple tends to follow the same pattern each year so you can expect the iPhone 12 to drop on – or close to – those dates in 2020.

There's one thing we can be sure of, though: there'll be a queue outside the Apple Store. A pretty big one if the rumours are true.

As for price, you'll have to wait until the official launch in September 2020, but it's likely that iPhone 12 prices will be comparable to those of the iPhone 11. Current prices are as follows:

- £729/$699 for iPhone 11

- £1049/$999 for iPhone 11 Pro

- £1149/$1099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12: name

According to trusted iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the next iPhone will be called the iPhone 12, rather than the iPhone 11S, 11X, 11.5 or similar.

That makes perfect sense given that the iPhone 12 is rumoured to be a big leap forward in terms of both design and tech.

It sounds like naming the new iPhone the '11S' wouldn't really do it justice, or set the stage for a truly 'next-gen' handset.

iPhone 12: design

Apple is expected to launch not one but four iPhones in 2020, including the iPhone 12 and an iPhone Pro handset. The range is rumoured to include three display sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch – all of which are said to be OLED.

Rumours suggest the 6.7-inch model, and one of the two 6.1-inch models, will be the high-end variants with triple-lens cameras and 5G capability. The smallest 5.4-inch model, and the cheaper 6.1-inch, will be classed as 'affordable' iPhones.

If that comes to pass, the 6.7-inch will be the largest (and likely most expensive) iPhone ever released.

The iPhone 12 will feature a revamped design, too. Kuo says that the iPhone 12 will look "significantly" different thanks to a stainless steel frame that harks back to the legendary iPhone 4.

Pocket space at a premium? The iPhone 12 could be the thinnest iPhone ever. Apple is said to be considering using a thinner type of OLED display featuring an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Together with a rumoured 'custom battery protection' circuit that's tipped to be "50% smaller", Apple's designers could take the opportunity to slim the device down.

Finally, it could be curtains for the camera 'notch'. Apple is rumoured to be developing a new front-facing camera, along with new Face ID tech, that would enable Cupertino's design department to drastically shrink or, with any luck, delete the ugly notch. Fingers crossed.

iPhone 12: OLED display

The iPhone 12 is said to come in three screen sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen. All three are rumoured to be OLED, which means that the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will get an upgrade from LCD to OLED.

What's more, one or more of the high-end models will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz (the iPhone 11 tops out at 60Hz). iPhone leaker @UniverseIce claimed that Apple was discussing the plan with Samsung and LG, the two largest suppliers of smartphone AMOLED displays.

We've seen ultra-smooth 120Hz screens on Razer's gaming smartphones (now discontinued) and it would certainly play well with Apple Arcade, the company's Netflix-style gaming platform.

iPhone 12: 8K video

The iPhone 11 Pro is capable of capturing the best 4K video of any iPhone yet. Could the iPhone 12 top that with 8K video?

There's no word on whether the iPhone will capture 8K video but an unknown source recently let slip to SamMobile that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 handset will have the ability to record 8K video.

If true, the 8K Samsung could potentially entice early adopters away from a 4K iPhone 12. Ball's in your court, Apple.

iPhone 12: 5G support

Now that most major mobile networks have launched 5G across towns and cities in the UK and US, it's widely rumoured that Apple will join the 5G party.

Indeed, iPhone analyst Kuo has predicted that all four 2020 iPhones will sport 5G. Wishful thinking? Perhaps. At the very least, we'd expect both high-end iPhone 12 models to connect to super-fast 5G networks.

What's more, multiple analysts have tipped the iPhone 12 to get a faster A14 Bionic processor which should stretch the iPhone's battery life and provide extra oomph when streaming 4K video content over 5G networks.

iPhone 12: camera

Rumour has it that the iPhone 12 will feature a laser-powered 3D camera. The futuristic tech uses a laser to calculate depth for objects in the room, dramatically improving the phone's photography chops and augmented reality capabilities. It could also mean we get Portrait mode in video.

How much difference would a laser really make? Well, currently, Apple's infrared TrueDepth tech can scan objects 25-50cm away. The iPhone 12's 3D laser tech is said to scan objects up to 15ft away. It could be a game-changer for photography fans.

It's widely suggested that both high-end iPhones are due to get the triple lens with the 3D laser snapper, while the cheaper models will make do with an upgraded dual-camera set-up.

Given that the iPhone 11 Pro already has one of the most impressive cameras we've ever tested, it'll be interesting to see what the iPhone 12 delivers. We'll keep you updated will all the most exciting iPhones 12 camera news as the the launch approaches.

iPhone 12: 'pinch of salt' rumours

Google 'iPhone 12' and you'll be bombarded with whacky predictions and wild rumours. Here's a few features that probably won't make it into the iPhone 12...

Firstly, there's talk of the next iPhone being 'totally wireless'. In other words, Apple could ditch wired chargers and accessories altogether – much like it ditched 3.5mm headphone jacks back in 2016.

It would certainly make for a sleeker design, but it would also create huge backwards compatibility issues and force iPhone users to rely on Qi wireless chargers to juice up handsets and accessories. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple won't go totally wireless until 2021... at the very earliest.

Another fairly outlandish rumour hints at a foldable iPhone in 2020, complete with a display supplied by LG. It seems unlikely given that 2019's foldable phones didn't exactly cover themselves in glory.

Samsung had to delay the launch of its foldable phone after several reviewers reported that their sample handsets had broken. LG's foldable phone suffered a similar fate, with reports of early models 'breaking in half'. The iPhone 12 Foldable? We'd suggest taking that with a shovel of salt.

Finally, there's long been talk of augmented reality glasses that would connect to the iPhone, using the handset as the 'brain' to power the specs.

Recently, rumours surfaced suggesting Apple had partnered with game developer Valve to bring the glasses to market. The specs would overlay maps, games and notifications over your field of vision. However, an insider who claims to have had eyes on Apple's roadmap says the AR glasses are pencilled in for 2022/2023.

With the iPhone 12 set to be announced in September 2020, we'll be keeping this page updated over the coming months with all the latest news and rumours.