Filmmaker Mode could well be the best thing happening to TV in 2020

Anyone who's persistent enough to watch the entire credits of a film will know just how many people are involved in the creative filmmaking process. There's the cast and director(s) of course, and then a number of producers, cinematographers, editors, production designers, art directors... the list goes on.

Everyone in that process contributes to the creative vision of the title. But what if TV manufacturers added their own stipulations of how content should look and in turn skewed that intended vision? As many people buy a TV and never stray from its out-of-the-box settings, they wouldn't be getting exactly the Batman experience Christopher Nolan wanted them to.

That's a grumble many film industry folk have been public about in recent years. You'll remember Tom Cruise's infamous rant against motion smoothing in 2018 – and similar dissatisfaction was shared by the directorial likes of Rhian Johnson, Edgar Wright and James Gunn the year before. Only a week or so ago did Westworld director Shannon Woodward posted a plea Tweet against it.

Indeed, motion smoothing settings (and other TV "enhancement" modes) have become a hot topic in Hollywood – and consequently in the TV industry.

The flagship HZ2000 is one of several 2020 TVs that supports Filmmaker Mode (Image credit: Panasonic)

The fix? Filmmaker Mode

The solution pledged to preserve the director's intended vision on a TV: Filmmaker Mode. If you've been keeping even half an eye on the 2020 TV announcements coming out of CES this week, those two words should by now be familiar to you.

It's essentially a picture mode for 4K TVs that the UHD Alliance – an industry group comprising the likes of Dolby, LG, Netflix, Panasonic, Samsung and Warner Bros – has created in collaboration with filmmakers and Hollywood studios. Once activated, it promises to deliver the cinematic experience intended by the director.

The viewing mode will essentially override a TV's processing (such as motion smoothing and detail enhancement) so that the correct aspect ratio, colour and frame rate as determined by the creator(s) are preserved and played back to the viewer.

The UHD Alliance reckons Filmmaker Mode is the only picture mode to have been praised by such a wide range of film industry bodies. It's received official endorsements from Directors Guild of America, The Film Foundation founded by Martin Scorsese, International Cinematographers Mode, and the American Society of Cinematographers.

It's kind of a picture mode by the film industry for the film industry... and first and foremost for us, the TV watchers.

Promising early signs

Naturally, emerging AV technologies often face obstacles that prevent their success, historically two of the biggest of which are a lack of hardware and content support. The good news for Filmmaker Mode is that early adoption looks promising on both front.

LG, Panasonic and Vizio have all announced that either some or all of their 2020 4K/8K TVs will support the TV picture mode, and as of today Samsung and Philips are also publicly onboard. With so many TV brands opting for competing technologies in the AV world (Dolby Vision vs HDR10+, for example), it's somewhat of a breath of fresh air to see a new technology being adopted and similarly implemented by the major TV manufacturers from the off.

As for content, major UK film distributor Kaleidoscope is already onboard, and the UHD Alliance has today said it's "actively engaged with multiple distribution platforms in the US and Europe", with additional announcements anticipated "early in 2020".

While we haven't yet seen Filmmaker Mode integrated into an actual 2020 TV (which won't be the case for long!), the rather appealing idea is that it will be largely homogenised across TV brands, too. For example, they will only have two options: 1) for it to be activated automatically through the movie or TV show's embedded metadata (which is what LG is opting for), or 2) for it to be activated manually by the owner through a single button on the remote. Or both, as Vizio has chosen to do. The name and settings will be consistent across supporting TVs, too, regardless of the brand.

It all sounds very simple – which is what it vows to be. You turn on your brand-new TV, select Filmmaker Mode in the settings or simply trust its automatic application, and there you have it: a film or TV episode is presented in its "ideal" form.

If it lives up to its picture-enhancing promise and vast content support materialises, Filmmaker Mode could well prove to be the best thing to happen to TVs this year.

