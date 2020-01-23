The best Apple AirPods Pro deals 2020

We were impressed with the Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds. The latest and greatest AirPods perform brilliantly, offer a comfy fit and excellent noise-cancelling tech. And if you're in the market for a pair, you're going to want the best price possible, which is where we come in.

While it's rare to see Apple's premium products reduced, if there are some tasty savings to be made, you'll see them appear the box below.

As you'd expect from Apple, the sweat-resistant AirPod Pros are a joy to use and offer plenty of cutting-edge tech, including excellent noise-cancelling with a transparency mode for safe use in built-up areas.

We found the offer a clean, neutral sound with balanced bass and good dynamics.

Apple's impressive H1 chip also enables the Pros to support Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, who can also be activated by a pinch. Battery life is around 4.5 hours but the included wireless charging case which stretches that figure to 24 hours.

