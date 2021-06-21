Prime Day headphones deal: save $100 on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4

Prime Day 2021 has made it easy to shop for premium headphones, but here's a standout deal: $100 off the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling cans.

We consider the XM4 to be the best headphones you can buy in terms of performance and value, and that's at full price ($350). They're now down to $248 thanks to the Prime Day sales making them an even better bargain.

The Prime Day deal covers the black, silver and midnight blue colors and it even includes free shipping.

Prime Day headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

These comfortable headphones deliver stunning sonics and brilliant noise-cancelling. They fully justify their five-star rating and are now available with an outstanding $102 saving thanks to the Prime Day 2021 sale.View Deal

The WH-1000XM4 take over where their predecessors, the WH-1000XM3 left off, but the latest model gets the benefit of a brand new audio chip.

They're comfortable enough for all-day listening, and they have a few new neat features including 'Speak To Chat', which cuts the audio as you start talking, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously. The 30-hour battery life is very healthy, and the noise-cancelling is excellent, thanks to the killer combination of a new noise-cancelling algorithm and Bluetooth System on Chip (SoC).

Even better, the sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the XM3. The soundstage is wider, unearthing more detail, and they're more composed and confident when it comes to low frequencies. Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, and they have plenty of enthusiasm for every genre you care to listen to.

If you're looking for a Prime Day headphones deal, now is the time to strike. Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 in black, silver of blue for $248.

