The best wireless earbuds deals: cheap wireless earbuds from Bose, Sony and more

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, you're in luck. There's a range of deals live right now, with savings on AirPods, Beats, Bose, and Sony wireless earbuds.

Whether you're working at your desk or working out at the gym, wireless earbuds are a convenient way to enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts without fussing over pesky cables. Even better, that convenience doesn't translate to lacklustre sound quality as nowadays the best wireless earbuds offer solid audio.

Below you'll see the best wireless earbuds deals on offer right now – everything from budget wireless buds you can throw in your gym bag to higher-end noise-cancelling earbuds that'll get you through long, noisy work commutes. Happy browsing!

Want on-ear or over-ear headphones instead? You'll want to check out our best headphones deals page!

The 6 best wireless earbuds deals

Wireless earbuds deals

Today's best price Apple AirPods Pro $250 $199 at Staples (save $51)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.



View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t $170 $70 at Best Buy (save $100

They're comfortable, well-built and offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. Not the most exciting performers, but better value now that they're heavily discounted.

View Deal

AirPods w/wireless case $200 $139 @ Amazon (save $61)

You'll save $60 compared to the Pros but still get a solid pair of true wireless buds. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality and a more secure wireless connection.

View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow $149.95 $84 at Amazon (save $65)

You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance.

View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 $90 $80 @ Amazon (save $10)

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use), two What Hi-Fi? Awards, and now $10 off.

View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70W $ 249.99 $164 at Amazon (save $86)

Amazon has chopped $86 off the price of Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds. They produce a punchy sound and feature impressive noise-cancelling tech. Choose between black or silver finishes.



View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $160 at Best Buy (save $90)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are packed with features and capable of inoffensive sound. They're also lightweight and have an 11-hour battery life that doubles via the included charging case. Despite the Samsung branding, the Galaxy Buds+ are also compatible iOS devices.



View Deal

Today's best wireless earbuds deal Beats X + 4 months free Apple Music $188.96 $50 at Best Buy

What's better than getting a pair of the popular, energetic-sounding Beats X wireless headphones at a massive discount? Throwing in four free months of Apple Music for an additional $40 saving too (for new Apple Music customers only).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless $149 $89 at Amazon (save $60)

There's 40% off these wireless earbuds for active types – that's a discount of $60. They'll provide you with up to six hours of juice with a 2-hour charge.

View Deal

Shure SE215 $200 $89 at Amazon (save $110)

These wired in-ears use the same monitor technology road-tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review.

View Deal

JBL Live 300TWS $149.95 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

JBL's wireless earbuds are heavily discounted right now at Amazon. They come with a carry case that doubles as a charger and the deal applies to all four colour options.



View Deal

MORE:

Our pick of the best noise-cancelling headphones

Don't forget the best wireless earbuds too!