Best Super Bowl TV deals 2021: fantastic 4K, OLED and big screen TV specials

With Super Bowl 2021 nearly upon us, today is almost your last chance to bag yourself one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around. Specials have been dropping faster than Patrick Mahomes' passes but which offer the best savings? To help you score in the sales, we've searched online for all the best Super Bowl TV deals and listed the MVPs below.

Nachos? Check. Beverages? Check. Giant TV? We've got your sorted. Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-range OLED or a game-worthy 65-inch 4K smart TV under $500, you'll find the best Super Bowl TV deals below, including low prices on HD, 4K, LED, OLED and QLED TVs from brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, HiSense and more.

Cable or Netflix, Hulu or Disney+, HBO or Showtime, the best TVs promise all the features you need and great performance. We'll be keeping this page regularly updated to ensure you never miss a Super Bowl TV deal, so keep this page bookmarked if you're thinking of pushing the button on a new television.

Super Bowl live stream: how to watch the Buccaneers vs Chiefs NFL in HD for free

Today's best Super Bowl TV deals

43-inch TV deals

Samsung Class 6 Series 4K TV $500 $279 at Best Buy

Score a sweet Super Bowl deal on a cheap 4K TV at Best Buy right now. It's an entry-level set but it's packed with features including HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube.View Deal

Sony 43in X800H 4K TV $600 $448 at Amazon

Amazon is offering over $100 off Sony's mid-range X800H 4K TVs but the 43in model offers the best saving (over $150 off the MSRP). Despite it size, it's stuffed with features including support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and Amazon Alexa voice controls.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

LESS THAN HALF PRICE Spectre 50in Class 4K LED TV $500 $279 $208 at Walmart

Here's one of the biggest Super Bowl TV deals around: a 50-inch 4K LED TV for less than half price. You can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia and the HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4K video, too. Big screen; big discount.View Deal

RCA 50in QLED 4K Android TV $350 $279 at Walmart

Say howdy to one of the cheapest QLED TVs in the States right now. At under $250, this is a lot of TV for the money. It's a great game day option for those on a budget and runs Google's superb smart TV platform, which is packed with streaming apps.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Insignia 55in 4K Fire TV Edition $430 $349 at Amazon

This set features Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. And you can save $80 ahead of Super Bowl 2021.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch H1 4K OLED TV $1299 $999 at Best Buy

OLED is considered by many to be the best panel technology around right now, so to and to see an OLED TV below $1000 is almost unheard of. Especially one with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more. View Deal

TCL 55in LED 5 Series 4K UHD TV $399 $349 at Best Buy

Jump up to a 55-inch 4K TV with the TCL 5 Series and you can still get a big discount. There's HDR support, smart TV streaming apps via Roku TV, which brings Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more. A solid budget buy.View Deal

WHAT HI-FI AWARD WINNER LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 $1399 at Amazon

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. Stock is low, so best act fast on this one.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV $999 $798 at Walmart

The 2020 Q70T offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90 but at a lower price. Samsung's 4K Quantum processor promises to minimize motion blur on screen, so the Super Bowl action should stay smooth and crisp. View Deal

SAVE $400 AT BEST BUY Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2299 $1899 Best Buy

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV offers awesome performance, particularly in terms of sound quality. And that $400 saving certainly sweetens this Super Bowl deal. Order now and you'll be all set for February 7th.View Deal

Sceptre 55 inch 4K Android TV $600 $308 at Walmart

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this 55 inch 4K TV at near half-price at Walmart. You get four HDMI inputs plus Android TV with Google Assistant voice controls built in. An awesome deal at this price.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

Hisense 65in LED H6500F $499 $399 at Best Buy

Get 4K resolution, Android TV, three HDMI inputs, and a 120 Hz screen with a hefty Super Bowl discount, thanks to this bargain Hisense TV.

View Deal

WHAT HI-FI AWARD WINNER LG 65-inch CX OLED $2499 $1999 at Best Buy

Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals include up to $500 off LG OLED and NanoCell panels. Which means you can snap up the 65-inch version of the Award-winning LG CX OLED at big $500 discount. With a stunning picture and features, this MVP is hard to beat.View Deal

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $430 $379 at Walmart

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at an $50 saving via Walmart on the original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which is stuffed with great features, including Dolby Vision support. It's got a bit of wow factor, too. You may need to sign into your free My Best Buy account to access the deal.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2499 at Best Buy

You can save $1000 on the 65-inch, 2020-released A9G at Best Buy today. The upscale set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and top-tier Sony picture processing. Bring on the Bowl!View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Roku TV $1300 $877 at Walmart

Here's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals on this page — a big chunk of change off this QLED TV with HDR support and Roku smart functionality. One of the best cheap 65-inch TV deals you'll find.

View Deal

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2799 $2499 at Best Buy Save $300 on this spectacular Sony 4K smart TV, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive entertainment experience. Sports or movies, this is an outstanding choice. View Deal

70-inch+ TV deals

Hisense 70in 4K Android TV $649 $529 at Best Buy Looking for a cheap Android TV with Dolby Vision HDR? Best Buy has discounted this (already discounted) 70in Hisense 4K Android TV in its Big Screens for the Big Game promotion. A crazy-low price for a model that boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Google Assistant. View Deal

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1598 at Amazon

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal.View Deal

LG 77in CX 4K OLED TV $4000 $3299 at Best Buy

You can get the five-star 2020 LG CX in the larger 77-inch screen size, complete with all the same smart features that earned the 48-inch model a What Hi-Fi Award. Save $700 at Best Buy.View Deal

70-INCH 4K TV UNDER $500 onn. 70-inch Class 4K LED Roku TV $448 at Walmart

Roku's smart TV platform offers all the apps under the sun, Live TV Pause and Google Assistant. This TV only supports basic HDR formats and we can't comment on the picture, but Walmart customers rate it 4.1 out of 5. A seriously-cheap way to watch the Super Bowl in style.

View Deal

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1800 $648 at Walmart

Yes, you've read correctly, it's a 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV with over $1100 slashed off the price – making it one of biggest discounts we've seen. There's no Smart functionality, but if that doesn't bother you, get ready for 4K clarity at a fraction of the cost. View Deal

Hisense 4K LED Android TV $1000 $750 at Amazon

This low-cost 75-inch 4K TV delivers some serious bang for your buck. It lacks a few of the features you'd find on pricier LED sets but displays native 4K content, runs Google's Android TV platform and has a decent response time for gaming. A true big-screen bargain.

View Deal

TCL 75S425 75in 4K TV $ 1200 $779 at Best Buy

This TV hit stores over a year ago at $1200 but has dropped $420. You can stream more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku on this big-screen TV, which also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. At this price, what's not to like?View Deal