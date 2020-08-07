Best Bluetooth speaker deals 2020: JBL, Ultimate Ears, Bose

Stores and sites are awash with deals on great-looking Bluetooth speakers. So where does one start? Well, we humbly suggest that if you want the sonic performance to match the aesthetic, you start right here. You see, if we don't like the sound, we won't recommend it. We mean only to bring to your attention to some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

The great thing about Bluetooth speakers is that there really is a model and size out there for every budget. You can go the cheap and cheerful route with something small and portable, or spend hundreds on a premium model to take pride of place in your living room or bedroom.

There's no shortage of great deals to choose from, with a smart speaker, a waterproof option from JBL and our go-to brand for fun design, portability, value and excellent sound, Ultimate Ears, listed below.

We'll keep regularly updating this page, scouring the internet to find ever-more tempting offers while you can also consult our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for extra inspiration. Without further ado, feast your eyes in the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom $99 $59 at Walmart

This Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but its great sound and rugged build make it an ideal travel companion. The black version can now be yours for a whopping 50% discount, while the red colourway (pictured) is just a few pounds more, at £54. Five stars. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro $99 $79 at Walmart

This waterproof speaker boasts a wireless range of up to 30 feet, a built-in speakerphone for taking calls (and access to your phone's voice assistant), six-hour battery life and even a tear-resistant strap to take it with you on your travels. Even with just a little discount, it's well worth a second look.View Deal

Bose Soundlink Color II $129 $99 at Walmart

Not a model we've tested, but it’s water-resistant, portable and rugged-looking, with a soft-touch silicone exterior. Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing and you'll get up to 8 hours of listening per battery charge. It works with the Bose Connect app, and there's a built-in speakerphone for taking calls. View Deal

JBL Go 2 $40 $34 at Walmart

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds good, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours (only some of which can be had for this low price). Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa $400 $300 at Amazon

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a colour LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for the money... View Deal

Sony SRS-XB12 portable speaker $60 $40 at Best Buy

Again, not a model we've tested, but Sony's Extra Bass Series is ever-popular and this dinky model is extremely likeable to look at. It's hard to imagine you'll get an extensive low-end from a speaker the size of a stubby soda can, but it's IP67 rated (so dust and waterproof) and you can pair two of them in stereo. View Deal

