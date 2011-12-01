Trending

Clearer Audio Copperline Alpha One review

A fine first upgrade to freebie interconnects Tested at £30

For a first upgrade to freebie interconnects, these should do your system proud

  • Can help gain detail

  • Smoothness and punch not quite as good as some

Put to the grindstone with The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever, this Clearer Audio interconnect helped our kit gain some good detailing, we found, together with a well-integrated tonal range including a smooth bass and sweetly chiming midrange.

In fact, there’s lots to like here, although we felt Chord’s slightly pricier Crimson Plus enabled a touch more punch and smoothness to emerge.

For just £30, though, this is a good buy, and should be on your upgrade shortlist.

