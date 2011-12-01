Put to the grindstone with The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever, this Clearer Audio interconnect helped our kit gain some good detailing, we found, together with a well-integrated tonal range including a smooth bass and sweetly chiming midrange.



In fact, there’s lots to like here, although we felt Chord’s slightly pricier Crimson Plus enabled a touch more punch and smoothness to emerge.



For just £30, though, this is a good buy, and should be on your upgrade shortlist.

