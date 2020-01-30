Best Sony headphones 2020: budget, premium, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling

Best Sony headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-fi?'s round-up of the best Sony headphones you can buy in 2020.

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones, you'll probably want to try out some Sonys. The firm is on a brilliant run of form at the moment, so whether you're after in-ear, on-ear, wireless or noise-cancelling models there should be something for everyone in their current range.

So what should you look for before buying a pair of Sony headphones? Firstly, you need to pick a style (in-/on-/over-ear) and then think about which features you want. Do you want a portable pair for commuting or the gym, or are they going to be used mainly at home? If you want Bluetooth, be sure to look into battery life.

Some on-ear pairs have touch controls for functions like play/pause, skipping track, etc. Others need plugging into a dedicated headphone amplifier to hear them at their very best. These are all things to consider.

Read on for our round-up of the best Sony headphones on the market right now, from all the models we've tested that you can still buy.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Unbeatable all-rounders and the best Sony headphones you can buy right now. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 254g Reasons to Buy Natural, all-round sound quality The best noise-cancelling out there Supremely comfortable Reasons to Avoid Exposes weaker recordings Fiddly touch controls

Some of the most comfortable noise-cancelling headphones we've tested, these Sony over-ears feature a touch-sensitive panel on the right earcup for controls. Hold your hand to it and it'll quieten what's playing so you can hear the outside world. You can also speak to control one of your voice assistants, be it Siri or Google Assistant.

The noise-cancelling from these Award-winning headphones is excellent, and the sound? Gloriously open and spacious, giving every instrument room to breathe. For they money, they're a virtually faultless pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Beats, Bose and Sennheiser all offer rivals, but none can match these for sound quality.

2. Sony WF-1000XM3 The best Sony in-ear headphones on the market right now. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 8.5g Reasons to Buy Great timing and musicality Impressive battery life Comfy fit Reasons to Avoid Don't support aptX HD Earpieces lack volume control

If you want a huge chunk of the performance of the WH-1000XM3s (mentioned above), but in an in-ear package, you need to take a look and the WF-1000XM3s. They're a brilliant blend of features and performance.

The active noise-cancelling is unique and works a treat, and you get up to 32 hours of battery life with the help of their portable carry case. They Sonys sit snugly in your ears and they even manage to squeeze in touch controls for music playback. The fact they're musical, dynamic and detailed performers is just the icing on the cake.

3. Sony MDR-EX650AP From sound, to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of budget in-ears should be. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 9g Reasons to Buy Comfy, secure fit Solid, weighty, punchy delivery Expansive soundstage Reasons to Avoid Basic remote

Made from trombone material, these shiny and affordable in-ears are supremely comfortable, and offer a lot of performance for very little money. An open and expansive soundstage gives way to a fabulously immersive presentation with a weighty bass that's underpinned by tonal balance.

They will happily turn their hand to just about anything, effortlessly balancing detail, dynamics and rhythm. Want a simple but brilliant and wallet-friendly upgrade? Look no further.

4. Sony Playstation 4 Platinum Headset One of the best gaming headsets you can buy, especially if you play on PS4. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 11 hours | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 318g Reasons to Buy Precise, balanced sound Comfy fit Great for PS4 users 3D Audio on some games Reasons to Avoid Virtual Surround Sound isn't great Mic picks up background noise Fiddly buttons

Despite being aimed at gamers who favor PS4, these over-ears still work with PC, Xbox and Switch. And they sound so good that we'd seriously consider upgrading to them, whatever your console.

Some of the headline features aren't that impressive – the Virtual Surround Sound is distinctly average and 3D audio is only available on a handful of games – but the sound quality on offer more than makes up for this. They sound exciting, with impressive clarity, loads of detail and nicely defined bass. You'll struggle to find a better-sounding gaming headset.

5. Sony MDR-Z1R With the right source, these premium headphones sound remarkable. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 385g Reasons to Buy Excellent detail resolution Powerful bass Superb build and finish Reasons to Avoid Demand quality electronics

At £1700, these Sony headphones won't be for everyone. But, when it comes to their sound, they deliver in spades. Bass is of seismic proportions, though it never dominates the sound – instead, it showcases a delicate combination of power, authority and agility that few rivals can match.

There's also impressive scale and tonality is nicely balanced. They sound surprisingly open and spacious for a pair of closed-back headphones. If you can feed these Sonys with music from suitable electronics, you'll be suitably rewarded.

6. Sony WH-CH700N A wireless, noise-cancelling package for less than £100. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 35 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 240g Reasons to Buy Detailed, musical performance Punchy, weighty bass Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid Rudimentary noise-cancelling

With wireless and noise-cancelling skills onboard, these Sony headphones offer a lot of features for under £100. You get 35 hours of battery life too, with a 10-minute charge keeping them going for around an hour. The emphasis is on the bass, but not so much that it dominates the sound, while the timing and organisation make for a pleasurable listen. If you want lots of bells and whistles without breaking the bank, you can't go wrong.

7. Sony WI-1000X Decent sound and noise-cancelling make these earbuds a smart choice. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 71g Reasons to Buy Punchy bass Insightful midrange Well balanced Reasons to Avoid Inflexible neckband

Headphones with a neckband aren't for everyone, but these are some of the best around. They're wireless, and the band helps keep them in place while they're out of your ears – this means you're less likely to lose them. There are different grades of noise-cancellation, and impressive dynamics, detail and precision on show. A great step up for those who want in-ear portability with long battery life.

