At first look, getting a partially deaf man of 77 to be the public face of your latest cans might be a questionable move.



On the other hand, getting musical polymath and uber-producer Quincy Jones to front your range can only bring musical gravitas.



The AKG Q460s are also available in an entirely lime-green finish, but we've opted for black. They're a sturdy-feeling, nicely finished proposition, with a comfy headband and an admirably unflashy ‘Q' logo on each of the closed ear-cups.



The fit is snug, and the AKG's don't heat your ears up like some inferior rivals do. There's an in-line mic for phones, plus remote control for iPhones, and if you're prepared to forgo these functions there's a shorter length of (lime-green) cable included, too.



An up-front, vigorous listen

Given something appropriate like Quincy Jones' This Is How I Feel About Jazz to deal with, the Q460s are an up-front and vigorous listen.



Pacy and detailed, they're also nicely balanced – bass is given decent but not overbearing punch, and there's enjoyable texture and bite to vocals in the midrange.



There's a rather congested quality to the presentation, though, a lack of separation that gives the impression that every part of a recording is muscling its way to the front.



Complex parts become hard to follow, so we can't recommend he Q460s unequivocally.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook