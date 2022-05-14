West Ham vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Manchester City know victory at West Ham on Sunday will open up a six-point advantage at the Premier League's summit over title challengers Liverpool, who play in the FA Cup final the day before. The stakes couldn't be bigger for Pep Guardiola's side, whose recent run of goalscoring form has given them the goal difference advantage, but David Moyes' Hammers still have Europa League qualification to play for and won't let City have it all their own way. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream on USA Network for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky or Now.

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream Date: Sunday 15th May 2022 Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue: London Stadium, London US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Whether it's the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, West Ham have a good shot at a second successive season's continental competition. The Irons ultimately fell at the semi-finals of the former tournament to Eintracht Frankfurt this term, but the East Londoners' European adventures have been one of the feel-good stories of 2021/22.

Those exploits may have brought a thin squad to its knees in recent weeks – Sunday's 4-0 win at relegated Norwich, which featured a hat-trick of assists for top scorer Jarrod Bowen, was their first since the beginning of April – but manager David Moyes will want to finish the season strongly as he tries to persuade club captain-elect Declan Rice to spurn advances from a Premier League giant or three.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have responded in typically efficient style to Champions League heartache against Real Madrid a week and a half ago. A 5-0 defeat of Newcastle and a 5-1 shellacking of Wolves have gone a long way towards winning a fourth Premier League title in five years. Beat West Ham and Manchester City will have at least an eight-goal advantage over Liverpool, depending on the size of the victory, which would all-but secure the title.

Kevin De Bruyne, fresh from scoring four goals against Wolves on Wednesday night, is firing again and must be licking his lips at the incoming arrival of goalscoring robot Erling Haaland. City with an actual centre-forward? It'll never catch on.

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 15th May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream

(Image credit: EtienneSoumoy - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FloodlitLondonStadium.jpg)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a West Ham vs Manchester City free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

West Ham vs Manchester City on Sling TV 3-day free trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including West Ham vs Manchester City on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Manchester City live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Watch West Ham vs Manchester City in 4K HDR

West Ham vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch West Ham vs Manchester City with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: West Ham vs Manchester City live stream

The West Ham vs Manchester City live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including West Ham vs Manchester City – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch West Ham vs Manchester City

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: West Ham vs Manchester City live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including West Ham vs Manchester City, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Premier League fixtures May 2021/22

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 15th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Watford vs Leicester City 14:00

West Ham United vs Manchester City 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 16:30

Monday 16th May

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 20:00

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool 19:45

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vsLeeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur