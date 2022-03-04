Watford vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Watford may sit at the opposite end of the table to Arsenal, but the Hornets' backs-to-the-wall display in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Manchester United was proof of the newfound steel at the heart of Roy Hodgson's team. The Gunners will need to be at their best on Sunday to come away from Vicarage Road with three points and stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Make sure you know how to watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky.

Watford vs Arsenal live stream Date: Sunday 6th March 2022 Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Watford are already onto their third permanent manager of the season, but wily Hodgson's record of just three defeats in his first six Premier League games is a notable improvement on Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri's reigns of diminishing returns.

The Hornets have also kept clean sheets in three of those games under the former England boss, with keeper Ben Foster and winter window signing Hassane Kamara and Brazilian centre-back Samir much to the fore. Emmanuel Dennis has nine goals and five assists this term, his winner against Aston Villa last month typical of the 24-year-old's all-round game.

Arsenal remain well placed for Champions League football next season. Mikel Arteta's bright young side have lost just one league game since mid-December – to leaders Manchester City – and have won their past three games. One-nil down with eight minutes to go against fellow top-four hopefuls Wolves last weekend, the Gunners showed impressive resilience as substitute Nicolas Pepe's strike and a 95th-minute Jose Sa own goal secured a vital win. Bukayo Saka continues his effortlessly brilliant form, with seven league goals and a further four assists this term.

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT Sunday 6th March. Follow our guide on how to watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Watford vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Watford vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Watford vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Watford vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Watford vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Watford vs Arsenal live stream

The Watford vs Arsenal live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Watford vs Arsenal – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Watford vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Watford vs Arsenal, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 5th March

Leicester City vs Leeds United 12:30

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Burnley vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City vs Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs West Ham United 17:30

Sunday 6th March

Watford vs Arsenal 14:00

Manchester City vs Manchester United 16:30

Monday 7th March

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton 20:00

Thursday 10th March

Norwich City vs Chelsea 19:30

Southampton vs Newcastle United 19:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford 19:30

Leeds United vs Aston Villa 19:45

Saturday 12th March

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool 12:30

Brentford vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 13th March

Chelsea vs Newcastle United 14:00

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Leeds United vs Norwich City 14:00

Southampton vs Watford 14:00

West Ham United vs Aston Villa 14:00

Arsenal vs Leicester City 16:30

Monday 14th March

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City 20:00

Wednesday 16th March

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur 19:30

Arsenal vs Liverpool 20:15

Thursday 17th March

Everton vs Newcastle United 19:45

Friday 18th March

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United 20:00

Saturday 19th March

Aston Villa vs Arsenal 12:30

Sunday 20th March

Leicester City vs Brentford 14:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United 14:00

Watford vs Everton 14:00