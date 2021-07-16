Suns vs Bucks live stream: how to watch Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals online and on TV

The 2021 NBA Finals are locked at 2-2 and tipped to go down to the wire. After a tough Game 4, Phoenix will have to play a lot better in Saturday's pivotal Game 5 if they're to beat Milwaukee. Can the Suns regain momentum? Or will two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo set up 'Bucks in six'?

Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9pm ET in on Saturday, 17th July. US fans can watch on ABC through Sling's $10/month deal without cable. Make sure you know how to watch a Suns vs Bucks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Suns vs Bucks live stream Date: Saturday 17th July Tip-off: 9pm ET / 2am BST / 11am AEST Venues: Phoenix Suns Arena, Arizona / Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin US stream: TNT | Sling ($10 for the first month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Now | NBA League Pass AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Tickets: Ticketmaster

The dogged Bucks edged the Suns 109-103 on Wednesday in a tense encounter packed with high drama. Khris Middleton suddenly came alive and scored 40 points - including 10 on the bounce – to send the Bucks sailing past the Phoenix Suns when it mattered.

Game 5 looks like it could turn out to be the deciding moment in the 2021 NBA Finals, and with the Bucks winning every numbers game, Antetokounmpo & Co will be keen to maintain the kind of scoring that helped them fight back from 2-0 down.

Then again, the Suns have been great at home. Mikal Bridges has been hit and miss, punching in a 27-point performance in Game 2 before scoring just 11 points in the Suns' two losses, he could light up Game 5 and put Phoenix back in front.

The Suns have never won the NBA title, having lost to Michael Jordan’s Bulls way back in the 1993 NBA Finals. As for the Bucks, they haven't won since the NBA expanded from 12 to 14 teams in 1968, as anyone who watched them lose the 1974 NBA Finals to the Celtics will confirm.

In other basketball news, 16-year NBA veteran Chris Paul makes his first-ever Finals appearance for the Phoenix Suns. Can the future Hall of Famer add a championship ring to his 11 All-Star Games and 10 All-NBA appearances?

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns will be streamed live on ABC on Saturday and there's a great $10 deal on Sling TV right now for those without cable. Here's how to find the cheapest Suns vs Bucks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Suns vs Bucks live stream in the USA

Suns vs Bucks will air on ABC/ESPN3. Don't have cable? Sling TV carries ESPN3, and it's only $10 for the first month. Score!

Outside the US at the moment? Simply use a VPN to access Sling TV without being blocked.

Catch a Suns vs Bucks live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to ESPN3, which screens ABC NBA games. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 a month after.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Suns vs Bucks rights holders, you might be hit by a local blackout. Plus, those outside the US won't be able to access certain streaming services when outside their own country.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you're accessing aren't aware of what you're doing.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch a Suns vs Bucks live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to stream the Suns vs Bucks Game 5. Subscribers can watch the action on the Sky Go app.

Don't have Sky? Now (formerly Now TV) is a streaming service that offers Sky content without the need for a contract or a satellite dish. It provides access to all 11 Sky Sports channels – including Sky Sports Arena – for £10 a day or £33 a month.

Another option is to buy an NBA League Pass for £5.99 a day or £24.99 a month. There's no free trial but it does cover live playoffs and all the post-season action.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a VPN.

To access your usual streaming service outside the UK, without being blocked, you'll need to use a VPN.

Watch a Suns vs Hawks live stream in Australia

Hoops fans in Australia can catch a Suns vs Bucks live stream on Fox Sports. Not a subscriber? Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports also has the rights to show the game live, and offers users a 14-day free trial.

Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from anywhere in the world, as if you were back home in Oz.

Aussie fans can also opt for a NBA League Pass at AU$39.99 a month.