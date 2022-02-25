Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

Scotland lock horns with Six Nations favourites France this Saturday at Murrayfield stadium, Edinburgh. After the nail-biting finale to last year’s Championship, which saw the Scots winning in Paris for the first time since 1999, Saturday's clash is shaping up to be one of 2022's most hotly anticipated matches. Kick off is at 2.15pm GMT. UK fans can watch Scotland vs France free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a free Scotland vs France live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland vs France live stream Date: Saturday 26th February 2022 Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 2.45am AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

It's rumoured that France have made just one change to the side that conquered Ireland in Paris a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, Yoram Moefana will switch from inside-centre to the left wing in place of the injured Gabin Villiere.

Meanwhile Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his squad. Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings, Cameron Redpath, Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian are out; uncapped Glasgow Warriors pairing Ollie Smith and Kiran McDonald are in, alongside Simon Berghan, Oli Kebble, Marshall Sykes and James Lang.

"This is a great opportunity for the new players to impress," said Townsend. "There are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth."

Scotland have won four of the last five meetings against France, with a 22-15 defeat in last year's Autumn Nations Cup their only loss to Les Bleus.

Excited for Round 3 of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations? UK fans can watch Scotland vs France free on BBC iPlayer. Here's how to watch a Scotland vs France live stream from anywhere...

Watch Scotland vs France live stream free online

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Scotland vs France airs on BBC One at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday, 26th February. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage. Build up starts from 1.15pm.

UK TV licence holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Scotland vs France from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Scotland vs France, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs France live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Scotland vs France on 26th February. Coverage streams live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Scotland vs France | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream Scotland vs France free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Scotland vs France on 26th February 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Don't forget: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Scotland vs France free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Scotland vs France – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

(Image credit: DAZN)

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including a Scotland vs France live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Scotland vs France via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

(Image credit: Six Nations / Diageo)

All times GMT

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV