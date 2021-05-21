Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: how to watch the La Liga finale for free

La Liga is headed for a thrilling finale this Saturday when Real Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. It's the final match of the season and a must-win for Madrid. Real need to beat Villarreal and then hope that Valladolid take points off Atleti in order to steal the title. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream from anywhere in the world – it's free in some cases.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream Date: Saturday 22nd May 2021 Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 2am AEST Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid US stream: beIN Sports / FuboTV (FREE trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: LaLigaTV (£6.99/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (FREE trial)

The latest injury reports are in and it's bad news for Real. Head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard won't be fit to face Villarreal this weekend. The attacker has been plagued by injury all season and is now expected to focus on leading Belgium's Euro campaign. Captain Sergio Ramos, however, will be in the squad.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, just two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's Atleti are hot favourites to win their 11th La Liga title and face a Valladolid team stuck in 19th place, but the relegation threatened team can still survive with a win and a twist of fortune of their own. They will be fighting for everything they're worth and Real will take heart from this.

How much a fight will seventh-place Villarreal put up against Los Blancos when Unai Emery's men can't finish fifth at best? Emery has already admitted that he has one eye on the big clash with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Final on Wednesday.

"We have the option of playing for a title that is important like the Europa League," said Emery. "The ambitious objective is given by the Europa League and the important goal is given by La Liga."

Read on to find out how you can watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream – the final game of the season – from anywhere in the world and in some cases, for free!

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream for free

Spanish football fans in the USA can watch this weekend's action on beIN Sports. Streaming service FuboTV carries beIN Sports and offers new users a free 7-day trial – it's a great way to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal without paying a penny.

Meanwhile, Spanish football fans in Australia can catch the title-deciding matches on Kayo Sports. New users get a free 14-day trial. Good to know, right?

Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside those countries for access to FuboTV and Kayo Sports. Not used a VPN before? It's easy – check out the guide below.

When the free 7-day trial ends, FuboTV costs from $65 per month for 110 premium TV channels. You can cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract. Kayo Sports costs from AU$25 a month, and, again, there's no contract. You can access the free trial and cancel before it comes to an end, should you wish.

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal from anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant La Liga rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

UK & Ireland: Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream

Premier Sports has the rights to show Real Madrid vs Villarreal and all the Spanish football in the UK and Republic of Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. The cheapest option is to subscribe to LaLigaTV only, which costs from £6.99 a month. You can access a La Liga live stream via the Premier Sports online web player.

Make sure to use a VPN when travelling outside the UK for access to LaLigaTV.

LaLiga TV can also be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. Sky TV customers can also access LaLigaTV for £6.99 per month.

Finally, it's worth noting that Premier's sister site, FreeSports, also shows select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

USA: Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA belong to beIN Sports until 2024. The Basic cable bolt-on costs $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Already cut the cord? Try FuboTV. The respected streaming service provides access to over 80 premium TV channels – including beIN Sports – for $65 a month. And the best bit? New members get a get a 7-day free trial. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime. Why not give it a go and watch a La Liga live stream for free?

Make sure to use a VPN when travelling outside the United States for access to FuboTV.

After the FuboTV trial ends, you'll been bumped onto the $65-a-month plan (unless you opted for a more expensive one) but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Sling TV is a similar option. It offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but then, Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services are cheaper (around $40 per month when bundled together). New users get a free 7-day trial.

Australia: Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream

Aussie football can can watch the climax of the 2021 La Liga season via beIN Sports. If you don't already have it as part of your TV package, you can always pick up a La Liga live stream via Kayo Sports.

The popular streaming service carries beIN Sports and new subscribers get their first 14 days free. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$25 a month, while Premium, at AU$35 a month, lets you stream the action on up three devices, simultaneously.

Make sure to use a VPN when travelling outside Australia for access to Kayo Sports.