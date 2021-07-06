Peacock TV: free trial, channels, shows and full details on NBC's streaming service

Peacock TV is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+.

The service is named in honour of the famous NBC logo and aims to stand out from the crowd with a free, ad-supported tier that offers 13,000 hours of movies, TV shows and live sports.

Of course, you'll need to pay for full access to the best content, which includes Universal movies and live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Peacock Premium costs from $5 a month but new users get a free 7-day trial.

Peacock is currently restricted to the US, but those with a VPN can access their Peacock account from anywhere, as if they were back home in the States.

Read on for our complete guide to Peacock TV, including free trials, where to find the Peacock app, the best Peacock shows to watch right now...

Peacock TV 7-day free trial

What is Peacock TV?

Following in the footsteps of Apple and Disney, NBCUniversal launched a new on-demand streaming service on 15th July 2020.

Called Peacock TV, the service is the streaming home for the NBCUniversal company's movies and TV shows, which range from Apollo 13 to The Office.

The free tier offers 7500 hours of programming, including next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows, complete seasons of classic TV series, plus Universal movies.

Peacock is big on live sports, too. Premium users get access to non-televised Premier League soccer games, Ryder Cup golf, Major League Baseball, WWE wrestling and the Tokyo Olympics. It's a strategy that mirrors Amazon, which has experimented with live sport streams through its Prime Video streaming service.

Peacock also serves up daily highlights from some of NBC's biggest live TV shows, including NBC Today. Will it be enough to set Peacock apart from its competitors? Only time will tell but by the end of March 2021, Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, announced that Peacock had signed up a total of 42 million subscribers.

Peacock TV launched on 15th July 2020 in the United States and selected US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marian Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Peacock says it plans to expand internationally, but hasn't said where, or when, so we await confirmation of a UK launch. We'll update you as soon as there's any news.

How to watch Peacock TV in the UK

Outside the United States? You can access Peacock TV from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Peacock TV price and free trial

Peacock TV offers three tiers:

Peacock is available for free. No credit card required and it features 13,000 hours of content. You'll have to put up with five minutes of ads per hour.

Peacock Premium (with ads) offers 20,000 hours of content and is available for $5 a month or $50 a year (it's free for Comcast and Cox subscribers).

Peacock Premium (ad-free) will set you back $10 a month or $100 a year. If you don't want to be interrupted by advertisements, this is a great option.

Looking for a Peacock TV deal? Don't forget that Premium subscribers get a free 7-day trial. No contract, cancel anytime.

How can I watch Peacock TV?

NBCUniversal's streaming service is available through the official website – peacocktv.com – or the dedicated Peacock app.

The app is available on Apple devices including: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV and Chromecast built-in devices; Roku devices such as the Roku Streambar; selected LG, Vizio and Samsung smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV devices including Fire TV (2nd Gen and above), Fire tablets (OS5 and above) and Fire TV streamers such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

More of a Gamer? The Peacock app is available on Microsoft’s Xbox family including the Series X and Series S, in addition to the Sony PS4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PS5.

In short, Peacock is available on pretty any streaming device you care to think of. NBC isn't resting on its laurels, however. The company recently inked a deal to bring 15 other apps, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Bravo and Telemundo, to Fire TV devices.

Peacock free vs Peacock Premium

The free tier of the service delivers more than 13,000 hours of content including including a vast library of movies ranging from The Bourne Identity and American Psycho, to the The Matrix and The Sting.

You also get NBC TV episodes a week after they air, from huge hits such as 30 Rock and The Blacklist, to classics such as Murder She Wrote, Columbo and Saturday Night Live.

Live sports in the free tier include selected Premier League matches, coverage of the US Open Championship, certain NFL games and selected events from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Since it's all free, there's really no reason not to sign up to Peacock.

Pay $5 a month for Peacock Premium and you'll unlock an extra 7,000 hours' worth of content including every episode of The Office, Frasier, Cheers, House and Law & Order. Those who fancy an early night can see The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 8pm ET rather than the usual live TV time of 11.35pm ET.

You also get all of the Peacock TV originals, which range from global comedy hits such as Girls5Eva, to thought-provoking feature films such as the BBC-produced Anthony, about a racist murder in Liverpool.

Finally, Peacock Premium gets you much broader access to live sports including hundreds of Premier League football matches, live pay-per-view WWE shows such as Wrestlemania and the Tokyo Olympics (more on that shortly).

Peacock TV is currently only available to those within the US. But don't forget, you can access Peacock from anywhere in the world using a VPN. We typically recommend ExpressVPN because it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics on Peacock

NBCUniversal has the rights to broadcast 7,000 hours of the Tokyo Olympics, which is due to start on 23rd July 2021. Much of coverage will stream for free on Tokyo NOW, Peacock’s dedicated channel for live coverage, highlights, and interviews. USA Men’s Basketball live coverage will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers only.

Following the Opening Ceremony on the 24th July, Peacock will serve up four Olympic shows a day: Tokyo LIVE, including live competition, from 6am ET, Tokyo Gold, which will review the day from 11am ET. Coverage resumes in the evening with On Her Turf at the Olympics, a program focused on female athletes, at 7pm ET, and concludes with the highlight-packed Tokyo Tonight from 7.30pm ET.

Peacock shows in 4K HDR

Currently, Peacock is not available for streaming in 4K. It doesn't support High Dynamic Range (HDR) or Dolby Atmos sound, either. However, Peacock says it plans to support high-quality formats and audio in the future. Watch this space.

