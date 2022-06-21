Paramount Plus free trial: stream Star Trek, South Park and more from the US, UK and the rest of the world

The Paramount Plus free trial allows new subscribers to get a taste of Viacom's streaming service and get eyeballs on its best shows ranging from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to the riotous South Park specials all the way over to the Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular Yellowstone and 1883 sagas.

The good new is that Paramount Plus is spreading its wings and that means more people the world over can take advantage of the Paramount Plus free trial for themselves. So, how do you get yours?

Thought Paramount Plus was US-only? Not true. It launched in the US in March of last year, followed by Australia in August. Viewers in the UK and Ireland can access Paramount Plus from Wednesday 22nd June 2022 and the service will be coming to South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria later in the year, with India following in 2023. Here's how to get a Paramount Plus free trial now.

US: Paramount Plus free 7-day trial

Paramount Plus offers two plans in the US: the $4.99 monthly plan (with ads) and the $9.99 monthly plan (minimal ads). You can also pay annually for $59.99 or $99.99. More importantly, both plans come with a solid 7-day free trial.

Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial

Paramount's streaming service is home of UEFA Champions League in the US as well as a host of other sport, Paramount Originals and all the best comedies and dramas including the Star Trek franchise, South Park and Yellowstone. No contract, cancel anytime.

UK: Paramount Plus free trial

Paramount Plus offers one plan in the UK – £6.99 monthly / £69.99 annually. The service is available to anyone as a standalone subscription. You can also get Paramount Plus on Sky where it's free to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, including Sky Q customers. Everyone else gets a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial to use before deciding to sign-up.

Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial

Paramount's streaming service is available in the UK & Ireland from 22nd June 2022. There are over 8000 hours of content at launch with titles including the Star Trek universe, Yellowstone, South Park, the MTV Shores, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rugrats and much more. There are no long contracts. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Paramount Plus free trial

Aussies pay $8.99 monthly or $89.99 annual for Paramount Plus. But only after they've enjoyed a 7-day free trial to test it out.

Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial

Paramount's streaming service is packed with top shows including great original dramas like The Offer and Halo, plus tons of Star Trek content, documentaries and live sport. At the low price of free, you can't go wrong. Cancel anytime.

Canada: Paramount Plus free trial

Canada saw CBS All Access rebrand as 'Paramount Plus' in March of last year, but it's yet to receive all the expanded content. Membership costs from $5.99 CAD a month (with ads) after this free 7-day trial.

Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial

Paramount Plus Canada is is packed with primetime shows, plus live NFL football and UEFA soccer games, so there's every reason to grab this 7-day free trial. That said, the US version has even more content – and you can watch it from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Details below.

Is Paramount Plus worth it?

While Paramount+ doesn't have the largest catalog out there but there are plenty of worth-watching exclusives like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Below Decks, Halo, and more.

It's also the place to find Yellowstone prequel 1883, The Godfather movies and some great live sports events. There's enough packed in to provide a few months of great TV, so take advantage of the 7-day free trials listed above and you'll be spoilt for choice.

