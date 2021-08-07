New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch the Bledisloe Cup online and on TV for free

Eden Park will host the opening test match of the 2021 Bledisloe Cup today, when Australia travel to the All Blacks fortress. After a shock defeat to the Wallabies last November, New Zealand will be out for revenge. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Gem. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream Date: Saturday 7th August 2021 Kick off: 8.05am BST / 3.05am ET / 5.05pm AEST Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand Free stream: 9Gem Watch anywhere:ExpressVPN US stream: FloRugby ($30/month)

The three-Test series starts with back-to-back games in Auckland (7th and 14th August), before a possible decider in Perth on Saturday 28th August that will double as a Rugby Championship fixture.

The two sides have played each other 170 times with the All Blacks victorious on 117 occasions, Australia on 45, and the remaining eight games a draw. The last time the teams met, on 7th November last year, Australia edged the All Blacks 24-22.

The Wallabies haven’t tasted victory at Eden Park since 1986 but they head into the opening Test with confidence having notched up a superb win in the three-Test series against France in July.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a 42-man squad. Michael Hooper, in his 109th test match, will skipper a young team with an average age of just 25 who won't be daunted by Eden Park history.

“We get the opportunity that this group hasn't done before in a while which is to beat them in New Zealand, but also having the opportunity to do it at Eden Park," said prop Alan Alaalatoa.

As for the All Blacks, last season's Rugby Championship winners will play interim captain Sam Whitelock at lock and Aaron Smith at halfback. Richie Mo'unga, Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala have also made the cut.

Coach Ian Foster has made the controversial decision to play Rieko Ioane on the left wing. Will the gamble pay off? We're about to find out.

Rugby fans in Australia can live stream New Zealand vs Australia free on 9Gem. The game is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK and FloRugby in the USA but make sure you know how to watch New Zealand vs Australia live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for free

Good news: the Bledisloe Cup series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Gem. Coverage starts from 4.30pm AEST / 7.30am BST.

Of course, if you're away from Oz you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to stream the Rugby Championship in Australia. Subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch the New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant New Zealand vs Australia rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to show New Zealand vs Australia in the United States. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access FloRugby if you're away from the US during the Bledisloe Cup.

Watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream in the UK

The Bledisloe Cup and 2021 Rugby Championship will be shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, starting with New Zealand vs Australia at 8.05am BST on 7th August. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a New Zealand vs Australia live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Bledisloe Cup and 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Subscription includes access to live Champions League and La Liga soccer, as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Bledisloe Cup 2021 fixtures

7th August 2021 – New Zealand v Australia

Eden Park, Auckland at 5.05pm AEST / 8.05pm BST / 3.05am ET

14th August 2021 – Australia v New Zealand

Eden Park, Auckland at 5.05pm AEST / 8.05pm BST / 3.05am ET

28th August 2021 – Australia v New Zealand

Optus Stadium, Perth at 8pm AEST / 11am BST / 6am ET

