NBA Playoffs live stream 2022: how to watch basketball online without cable

The 2022 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, 16th April, meaning hoops fans will soon be in matchup heaven. Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the No.1 seeds but Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will also be shooting for the Larry O'Brien trophy. Fans in the US can watch an NBA Playoffs live stream with a Sling $10 discount. Scroll down for full details.

Winning the playoffs is simple: beat 15 other teams and collect the NBA championship title. Except it isn't, because this year's postseason is packed with more talent than ever and wide open.

The action starts with the No.4 seeded Mavericks hosting the No.5 seeded Jazz at 1pm ET (6pm BST). The games continue with 76ers vs Raptors, Warriors vs Nuggets, Mavericks vs Jazz and Grizzlies vs Timberwolves – and that's just Saturday's matchups.

As ever, the 2022 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format, with a best-of-seven series all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals in June. The action will be split into two rounds, with the first round used to determine which four teams from each conference (Easterns and Western) will advance to the second round.

If you're watching Winning Time and wondering where the Lakers are, it's bad news. Despite starting the regular season as Western Conference favourites, LA struggled with injuries and crashed out of the playoffs picture as the 11th seeds.

Ready for some high-tempo basketball? US fans can watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sling TV from anywhere – full details below.

Watch a cheap NBA Playoffs live stream

NBA playoff games will be split between ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN 3, ESPNews and NBA TV. The NBA finals will be shown exclusively on ABC.

Don't have a monster cable package? Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream all four channels.

Subscription to Sling TV Orange (ESPN, ESPN 3, TNT, NBA TV and more) costs $35 a month and new users get $10 off their first month of the service. Add the Sports Extra package for $10 a month and you'll get ESPNews too. Sweet!

Sling TV Save $10 – NBA Playoffs & Finals 2022

Catch the NBA basketball and much more with a discount on the Sling TV Orange package. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Outside the States? Remember you'll need to use a VPN to watch the NBA on Sling when travelling overseas.

Watch an NBA Playoffs live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 NBA Playoffs rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for the NBA Playoffs

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the basketball you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 NBA Playoffs live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch an NBA Playoffs live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has you covered for all of this year's NBA Playoffs games.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can catch Premier League soccer and watch an F1 live stream.

Another option is the NBA League Pass. Subscription costs £14.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access NBA League Pass when travelling outside the UK.

Watch an NBA Playoffs live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the NBA Playoffs on Foxtel. Another, cheaper, option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo, Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.

NBA Playoffs live stream in Canada

Basketball fans in Canada can watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs games on a mixture of TSN and Sportsnet.

Streaming access to Sportsnet costs from $14.99 a month; streaming access to TSN will set you back $19.99 a month, $7.99 a day or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch when travelling outside of Canada.

2022 NBA Playoffs schedule & TV times

(Image credit: Wikipedia: Wikipedia: By Amin Eshaiker - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40136537 (Cropped 16:9))

All times ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Miami Heat (1) vs. TBD (8)

• Game 1: TBD vs. Miami | Sunday, April 17 | 1 ET | TNT

• Game 2: TBD vs. Miami | Tuesday, April 19 | TBD | TBD

• Game 3: Miami vs. TBD | Friday, April 22 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 4: Miami vs. TBD | Sunday, April 24 | 7 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: TBD vs. Miami | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Miami vs. TBD | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: TBD vs. Miami | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

• Game 1: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Sunday, April 17 | 3:30 ET | ABC

• Game 2: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Wednesday, April 20 | 7 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Saturday, April 23 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 4: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 5*: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Chicago Bulls (6)

• Game 1: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 ET | TNT

• Game 2: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 20 | 9:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Friday, April 22 | 8:30 ET | ABC

• Game 4: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Sunday, April 24 | 1 ET | ABC

• Game 5*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Philadelphia 76ers (4) vs. Toronto Raptors (5)

• Game 1: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Saturday, April 16 | 6 ET | ESPN

• Game 2: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Monday, April 18 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Wednesday, April 20 | 8 ET | NBA TV

• Game 4: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Saturday, April 23 | 2 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (1) vs. TBD (8)

• Game 1: TBD vs. Phoenix | Sunday, April 17 | 9 ET | TNT

• Game 2: TBD vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 19 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Phoenix vs. TBD | Friday, April 22 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 4: Phoenix vs. TBD | Sunday, April 24 | 9:30 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: TBD vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Phoenix vs. TBD | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: TBD vs. Phoenix | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7)

• Game 1: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Saturday, April 16 | 3:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 2: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 19 | TBD | TBD

• Game 3: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Thursday, April 21 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 4: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Saturday, April 23 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 5*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Denver Nuggets (6)

• Game 1: Denver vs. Golden State | Saturday, April 16 | 8:30 ET | ABC

• Game 2: Denver vs. Golden State | Monday, April 18 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Golden State vs. Denver | Thursday, April 21 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 4: Golden State vs. Denver | Sunday, April 24 | 3:30 ET | ABC

• Game 5*: Denver vs. Golden State | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Golden State vs. Denver | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Denver vs. Golden State | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Dallas Mavericks (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

• Game 1: Utah vs. Dallas | Saturday, April 16 | 1 ET | ESPN

• Game 2: Utah vs. Dallas | Monday, April 18 | 8:30 ET | NBA TV

• Game 3: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 21 | 9 ET | NBA TV

• Game 4: Dallas vs. Utah | Saturday, April 23 | 4:30 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Utah vs. Dallas | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Utah vs. Dallas | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

The 2022 NBA Finals will take place on the following dates:

June 2: NBA Finals 2022 Game 1

June 5: NBA Finals 2022 Game 2

June 8: NBA Finals 2022 Game 3

June 10: NBA Finals 2022 Game 4

June 13: NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 (If necessary)

June 16: NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 (If necessary)

June 19: NBA Finals 2022 Game 7 (If necessary)