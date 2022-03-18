Milan-San Remo live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling free online

Milan-San Remo – aka La Classica Primavera – is the first Monument of the season and the longest one day race in the cycling calendar. The 112th edition of starts at 8.50am GMT on Saturday 19th March 2022, and features some of the world's best cyclists including Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel. Make sure you know how to watch a Milan-San Remo live stream from where you are with a VPN.

Milan-San Remo live stream Date: Saturday 19th March 2022 Expected finish time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET FREE stream: Rai Play (Italy) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Eurosport Player (£6.99/month) US/Aus stream: GCN+ ($8.99/month)

This year's Milan-San Remo takes place over a distance of 293km. The route returns to the Italian coast, starting in the city of Milan in Lombardy before racing towards the stunning coastal city of San Remo in Liguria.

The latest news is that Caleb Ewan is out of the 2022 Milan-San Remo. The top Aussie sprinter has withdrawn due to illness. Ewan joins a growing list of riders who've pulled out of this year's event, including defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl).

Not that the 2022 Milan-San Remo peloton will be short of capable riders. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will both fancy their chances of winning La Classicissima with a long-range attack.

Those in Italy can watch for free on Rai and RaiPlay. Make sure you know how to watch a free Milan-San Remo live stream from where you are with a VPN.

Milan-San Remo free live stream

Cycling fans in Italy can catch Milan-San Remo for free on Rai Sport and the Rai Play streaming service. Simply create an account and sign in.

Travelling away from Italy this week? You can always use a VPN to access RaiPlay from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN. Details below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Milan-San Remo rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Milan-San Remo live stream in the UK

Milan-San Remo will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Eurosport as without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Milan-San Remo live stream in the US, Canada and Australia

GCN+ is the place to see the 2022 Milan-San Remo in the USA, Canada and Australia.

The specialist streaming service costs just $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year in the US.

That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season, plus GCN+ originals.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Milan-San Remo 2022 route & teams

