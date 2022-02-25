Manchester United vs Watford live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Old rivalries resume on Saturday afternoon when Watford travel to Manchester United. The Hornets – currently 19th in the Premier League table, just above hapless Norwich – are in desperate need of three points. Can they shock Man United for the second time in a season? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Watford live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Watford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network through free trials on Sling and FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Man United vs Watford will not be televised in the UK.

Manchester United vs Watford live stream Date: Saturday 26th February 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET Venue: Old Trafford US stream: USA Network (Use FREE Sling / FuboTV trials) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) CAN stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month) UK: not televised

The Red Devils have taken 29 points from 14 Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ignominious departure following the team's 4-1 defeat at Watford in November. Still, with Arsenal just a point behind with two games in hand, 4th-place Manchester United will be wary of losing their momentum this weekend.

"It's a very important game, but this is the case with almost every fixture," said Rangnick. "We have to keep the momentum against Watford, and then be ready for the upcoming games afterwards. We are fully aware we have to win the game tomorrow."

Watford have only continued to struggle since the departure of Roy Hodgson. A 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa was cancelled out by a 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Hornets are looking like solid relegation candidates, but another miraculous win against Man United could set them on the path to redemption.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT (9am ET) Saturday 26th February 2022. Read on to find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Watford live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Manchester United vs Watford live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Watford live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial offer and there's a free trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester United vs Watford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Watford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Watford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Man United vs Watford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Canada: Manchester United vs Watford live stream

The Manchester United vs Watford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including – Manchester United vs Watford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Watford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Manchester United vs Watford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester United vs Watford – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

All times are in GMT



Saturday 26 February

12:30 Leeds v Spurs

15:00 Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City

Sunday 27 February

14:00 West Ham v Wolves