Man City vs Arsenal live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

One hundred days. That's how long we've had to wait for the Premier League to return, but it comes back with an enticing opening night where reigning champions Manchester City host Arsenal at 8.15pm (BST).

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find tonight's game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola's side must win to avoid potentially losing their crown as early as Sunday, when Liverpool play Everton, though surely a delay is all it will be with the Reds holding a 25-point lead.

As it stands, City won't even be playing in European competition next season, thanks to a UEFA sanction, but that only makes this game all the more important for Arsenal – for whom victory would move them to within three points of a UEFA Champions League spot.

It'll be a different atmosphere to usual at the Etihad Stadium, which will empty instead of half full due to COVID-19 restrictions that will affect each of the 92 remaining Premier League games. And the rules on substitutions have altered slightly, too: teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue during this congested end to the season.

But, after a long time away, the action on the pitch could be more intense than ever, and every game is being shown live in the UK and across the world. Read on below to find out how you can see Manchester City vs Arsenal in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining 92 games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Manchester City vs Arsenal.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Manchester City vs Arsenal and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultimate and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using either a £5.99 Now TV Sky Sports Mobile Pass or a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Friday 19th June

Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Tottenham vs Manchester Utd - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Ultra HD

Saturday 20th June

Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC One - FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports - Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC TBC - FREE TO AIR

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD