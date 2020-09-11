Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: what channel and how to watch

It's been 16 long years since Leeds United played top flight football and the West Yorkshire club are right back in the lion's den with their first fixture at Anfield against the defending champions. Here's all you need to know on how to watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from Peakcock TV and watch 175 of the 380 Premier League games live for just $4.99 per month, including Liverpool vs Leeds. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) In the UK you'll need a Sky Sports subscription or Now TV pass.

Under the influential Marco Bielsa, Leeds have been knocking on the door of the Premier League for a few seasons but finishing first in the Championship isn't always an indicator of a successful season once promoted. Look out for new faces such as Rodrigo, the marquee signing from Valencia, goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison, the young English international winger on loan from Manchester City.

Liverpool meanwhile, have added just one player to their Premier League-winning squad. Left-back Kostas Tsimikas, from Olympiacos, will likely be back up for Any Robertson. Instead, expect the fresh blood to come from the youth system as Jurgen Klopp casts one eye towards the next generation.

Liverpool vs Leeds kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday and is set to be a fascinating marker of the season to come for both of these teams.

Watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream in the UK

While the 2020/21 Premier League games are still crowdless, the EPL has agreed to televise each and every one and Liverpool vs Leeds has been scheduled for Sky Sports on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass from £5.99/month

Watch the lion's share of the Premier League games. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Leeds with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch live Premier League matches for $5.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Liverpool vs Leeds. You can live stream all of those games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch Liverpool vs Leeds from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Liverpool vs Leeds on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Footy fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch Liverpool vs Leeds for free. DAZN has the rights to show the EPL and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Liverpool vs Leeds live stream wherever you are.

Watch the 2020/21 Premier League on mobile

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allows subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in BST.

Saturday, September 12



12:30 Fulham vs. Arsenal - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Southampton - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



17:30 Liverpool vs. Leeds United - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



20:00 West Ham United vs. Newcastle United - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 13 September



14:00 West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 14 September



18:00 Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



20:15 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



Saturday 19 September



12:30 Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



15:00 Leeds United vs. Fulham - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



17:30 Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



20:00 Arsenal vs. West Ham United - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 20 September



12:00 Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



14:00 Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



16:30 Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



19:00 Leicester City vs. Burnley - BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 21 September



18:00 Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 26 September



12:30 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



15:00 Burnley vs. Southampton - TBC



15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Everton - TBC



15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United - TBC



15:00 West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers - TBC



17:30 West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 27 September



12:00 Sheffield United vs. Leeds United - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate



14:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD



16:30 Manchester City vs. Leicester City - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 28 September



20:00 Liverpool vs. Arsenal - Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD