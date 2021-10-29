Liverpool vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Brighton's brilliant start to the season needs some consolidation if the Seagulls harbour plans of staying in touch with the European spots in the Premier League table. While a trip to Anfield might not be the easiest task, it's the big results that make the biggest difference as a club looks to improve its pedigree. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Liverpool remain the only team in the Premier League this season not to have registered a defeat and they'll have no thought in their minds about making Saturday's home game against Brighton their first.

Brentford is the only team to have got a point off the Reds outside of Liverpool's title contenders this season. Graham Potter and his staff will be all too well aware of that fact.

Of course, Brighton have history on their side. They managed to snatch four whole points off Liverpool last season including a famous 1-0 away victory at Anfield in February. Can they do it again?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brighton free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Brighton on NBCSN which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend. NBCSN can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Liverpool vs Brighton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Brighton live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Liverpool vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream.

UK: watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream

Sadly, Liverpool vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Liverpool vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Liverpool vs Brighton – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

